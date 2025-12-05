Miley Cyrus Matches Her Boho-Chic Engagement Ring to a Chloé Fur Coat

Miley Cyrus didn't revive her acting chops for Avatar: Fire and Ash, but her press tour looks prove she's just as much a movie star as Zoe Saldaña. On December 4, she sourced one of Chloé's most boho-chic co-ords for Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

For the third Avatar installment, the Grammy winner wrote "Dream as One," the lead soundtrack song she says "came straight from the heart." She's every bit a part of the star-studded cast, as proven by her recent Chloé Fall 2025 find. (Stylist Bradley Kenneth made magic happen once again.) Outside El Capitan Theatre, photographers captured Cyrus wearing Look 19 from the 49-piece line, beginning with a spaghetti-strap camisole. Stark white lace lined each triangular bust, as seen on the runway. She tucked it into pleated leather trousers in a blue-ish gray color. The original yellow gold belt draped loosely around her hips—its mismatched charms dangling below.

The hero piece was undeniably her cropped fur coat, one of the shortest shearling styles in the Fall 2025 show. An olive green puffer served as the topper's foundation. (Zoom in to see its quilted stitching.) Then, chocolate brown fur lined the collar, lapels, and each sleeve.

Miley Cyrus looked every bit a Chloé muse in boho-chic selects. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the most part, Cyrus's accessories hailed directly from creative director Chemena Kamali's catwalk. Her décolletage sparkled with statement yellow gold necklaces, which varied in boho-looking lengths.

The only differences? Cyrus traded in the model's pendant bracelet for her six-figure engagement ring set in a nostalgic bombé silhouette. She also opted out of the orange-tinted aviator glasses. To finish, Cyrus slipped on pointy pumps, while the model's Mary Jane-esque flats remained in their shoe box.

A model wore Miley's Chloé Fall 2025 look on the runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Before her late-night close-up, Cyrus changed into an even newer runway look, courtesy of Tom Ford Spring 2026. She looked more sleek, less boho in a matching burgundy skirt set made of perforated patent leather. Every element—from the statement collar to the sheer exterior—felt aligned with Cyrus's edgy aesthetic.

What's more, the $11,790 jacket elevated the funnel-neck trend dominating the street style scene. Tom Ford's signature '90s-coded charm returned through the $8,850 knee-length midi. Complementary bordeaux-hued hosiery made this a perfect pick for holiday parties.

See Miley's perforated Tom Ford set on the Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If you weren't already manifesting Cyrus's return to acting, her latest promo looks will certainly do the trick. We already know she lights up an award season affair. (See her custom Alexander McQueen gown at the 2025 Academy Awards.) And if she stays firmly on the music side? At least there will be more events to see her sparkly new engagement ring in action.

