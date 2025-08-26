It's love story that's captured the attention of everyone from diehard Swifties to casual NFL fans to the royal family: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. And on Tuesday, August 26, Taylor Swift announced she'd officially said "yes" to Travis Kelce with a major diamond engagement ring reveal.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, Swift joked that "your English teacher" (that's her) and "your gym teacher" (that's the Chiefs tight end, Kelce) "are getting married." The shots show the couple embracing in a botanical garden overflowing with roses—right off the set of a Fearless-era music video. Swift's engagement outfit includes a striped Polo Ralph Lauren sundress, Louis Vuitton sandals, and her diamond-embellished Cartier watch, matching tiny heart-shaped initial earrings by Foundrae. Kelce went clean-cut in a black polo and khaki pants. But the biggest fashion credit—one Swift has longingly sang about for years, across her eleven albums—is the diamond ring on her left hand.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26. (Image credit: Taylor Swift)

A close-up photo revealed Swift said "yes" to a diamond ring in a gold band with a North-South setting. (Technically, it's referred to as an "Old Mine Brilliant Cut.") The style's vintage influences immediately drew Jessica McCormack's celebrity-favorite button-back styles to mind (like the diamond Zendaya revealed on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet). However, Page Six was first to report Swift's ring was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine.

People adds that Kelce himself contributed to the piece's finer details. Those include two tiny "T" initials carved into the side of the band, referencing Swift and Kelce's couples' nickname: "TnT."

At press time, the exact carat weight and valuation of Swift's ring were not immediately available. According to Daniela Tarantino, VP of Merchandising of James Allen and Blue Nile, it looks like a custom design.

"Taylor Swift's gorgeous ring is likely a unique cut just for her, but to our eye it looks similar to an elongated modified cushion," Tarantino tells Marie Claire exclusively. "We estimate it's somewhere between 10–15 carats total, set on a yellow gold band, likely costing between $750,000 and $1,000,000."

Artifex Fine is a jeweler specializing in vintage-inspired rings featuring ethically-sourced gemstones. Fittingly, the designer has recently released a "From the Vault" collection developed for over a year and a half. Swift famously calls the bonus tracks on her re-recorded albums "Vault Tracks."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A closer look at Swift's engagement ring. (Image credit: Taylor Swift)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story began in 2023, when the football player joked about failing to meet Swift at her Kansas City stop on the Eras Tour. Soon enough, she was wearing her best Chiefs game outfits to his NFL match-ups—going all the way to the Super Bowl—and he was attending the Eras Tour's shows in Europe, Asia, and Australia. This summer, Swift made her first-ever podcast appearance on Kelce's show, New Heights, to announce her next album, The Life of a Showgirl.

All these months later, it's clear she didn't have to settle for a paper ring like on her 2019 Lover track. Fans might go so far as to quote another of her Fearless songs: "Today was a fairytale."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Details will be added as we learn more.