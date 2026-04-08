Eva Longoria Upgrades Her Spring Outerwear With the Military Jacket Trend
It marked quite a shift from her blazers and bombers.
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Eva Longoria has worn three different white-on-white outfits in a little over 24 hours. (A press tour will do that to you: She's promoting her new show, Searching for France.) It's a testament to not only how versatile monochromatic dressing can be, but also how easy it is to test-drive trends within familiar territory. Longoria proved as much with her take on the military jacket trend on April 8.
New York City's Upper East Side served as the backdrop for her outfit, an impossible-to-miss skirt set from Patrizia Pepe, styled by Maeve Riley. Every element of the elongated, $760 jacket matched the memo, including the crisp sleeves, padded shoulders, stiff standing collar, and buttoned-up front. She paired it with a $336 mini skirt that peeked out from under the hem.
The military-inspired coat didn't call any extra accessories to action, so Longoria re-wore the nude Mary Jane heels spotted with the white dress she donned just a few hours earlier. A few yellow gold rings and itty-bitty hoop earrings were in formation all day long, too.Article continues below
Longoria tends to favor bombers, blazers, and trenches on her coat rack. Maybe she was influenced by the growing number of military-inspired outerwear on the market right now. Recently, Sofia Richie Grainge, Dua Lipa, and Sophie Turner have tried the look seen on the Dior, Ann Demeulemeester, and Vaquera Spring 2026 runways.
Military-inspired jackets mimic the general look and shape of column-shaped coats, except with a few more bits and baubles, making it the perfect solution for fashion girls bored of trenches. If you, like Longoria, crave a new on-trend spring coat, shop the options below.
Shop the Military Jacket Trend Inspired by Eva Longoria
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.