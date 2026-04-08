Eva Longoria Upgrades Her Spring Outerwear With the Military Jacket Trend

Eva Longoria has worn three different white-on-white outfits in a little over 24 hours. (A press tour will do that to you: She's promoting her new show, Searching for France.) It's a testament to not only how versatile monochromatic dressing can be, but also how easy it is to test-drive trends within familiar territory. Longoria proved as much with her take on the military jacket trend on April 8.

New York City's Upper East Side served as the backdrop for her outfit, an impossible-to-miss skirt set from Patrizia Pepe, styled by Maeve Riley. Every element of the elongated, $760 jacket matched the memo, including the crisp sleeves, padded shoulders, stiff standing collar, and buttoned-up front. She paired it with a $336 mini skirt that peeked out from under the hem.

Eva Longoria waved to paparazzi while test-driving the military jacket trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The military-inspired coat didn't call any extra accessories to action, so Longoria re-wore the nude Mary Jane heels spotted with the white dress she donned just a few hours earlier. A few yellow gold rings and itty-bitty hoop earrings were in formation all day long, too.

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She went all-white earlier in the day, too, this time in a LWD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Longoria tends to favor bombers, blazers, and trenches on her coat rack. Maybe she was influenced by the growing number of military-inspired outerwear on the market right now. Recently, Sofia Richie Grainge, Dua Lipa, and Sophie Turner have tried the look seen on the Dior, Ann Demeulemeester, and Vaquera Spring 2026 runways.

Last October, Sofia Richie Grainge revealed her baby bump beneath a military coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

They also appeared on McQueen's Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Military-inspired jackets mimic the general look and shape of column-shaped coats, except with a few more bits and baubles, making it the perfect solution for fashion girls bored of trenches. If you, like Longoria, crave a new on-trend spring coat, shop the options below.

Shop the Military Jacket Trend Inspired by Eva Longoria