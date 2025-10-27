Two distinct dress codes graced the Vogue World 2025: Hollywood front row on October 26: award season-worthy gowns and casual co-ords. Sofia Richie Grainge went the latter route in jeans. That's not to say her selects were any less photogenic. Grainge's take on the military jacket trend looked straight off a runway.

Minutes before Nicole Kidman and Kendall Jenner opened the cinematic runway show, the pregnant star posed for photographers at Paramount Studios. Her growing baby bump made an appearance, too. It peeked out from underneath a navy, knee-length military jacket, made just for her by Tommy Hilfiger. Grainge and the American designer go way back—she's worn the label for nearly a decade. This year, in addition to designing her 2025 Met Gala gown, Hilfiger collaborated with Grainge on a 23-piece summer collection.

She paired her latest Tommy Hilfiger select with low-rise jeans. The mid-wash denim hugged Grainge's belly and clung to her thighs, but fanned out below each knee in a subtle flare.

Sofia Richie Grainge fell in line with the military jacket trend at the Vogue affair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The It girl kept her accessories to a minimum, as she typically does on the red carpet circuit. She matched a black envelope-style clutch to her pointy pumps.

Grainge's Tiffany & Co. bling, on the other hand, stretched her custom look to six-figure status. First, she popped on the Bird on a Rock earrings, ringing up for $33,000. Her bangles—one in platinum and another in yellow gold—would set you back $108,000 together. Over six carats of pavé diamonds made them shine as much as her engagement ring.

A moment for her Tiffany & Co. jewels, please. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even those diamonds can't completely distract from the military jacket trend commanding Sofia Richie Grainge's outfit, a regal select with its short stand collar and cascading gold buttons. Similar styles debuted on Dior, Alexander McQueen, Balmain, and Ann Demeulemeester's latest runway shows. Now, the celebrity set is starting to follow suit.

Jenna Ortega wore a martial-looking topper at the Dior Spring 2026 show, alongside a denim mini skirt. More recently, after the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Jodie Turner-Smith was spotted in Keburia's Spring 2026 rendition.

Jenna Ortega is all in on the military jacket trend. See here, at Jonathan Anderson's debut womenswear Dior show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the VSFS, Jodie Turner-Smith swapped lingerie for a military jacket. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grainge, Ortega, and Turner-Smith said it's time to suit up, so naturally, I'm falling in line. Sure, military jackets are technically a Spring 2026 trend, but anyone can answer the call to action a bit early this season and beyond.

