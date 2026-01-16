Angel Reese Embraces WAG Dressing Courtside in Her Boyfriend's Team Colors

When she's not securing the Chicago Sky another win, Angel Reese trades her #5 jersey for her best WAG gear, cheering on boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr., who plays for the Orlando Magic. On January 15, Reese slipped into Supportive Girlfriend Mode in her best courtside outfit of the season so far.

This time, Reese traveled all the way to Berlin, Germany for an NBA match between the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies, and brought a suitcase filled with winterwear with her. First up? A fur-centric set from Toronto fashion designer Jennifer Le, custom-made for her in blue and black, the Magic's team colors. Styling duo Matthew and Reginald Reisman dressed Reese in a black long-sleeve and skintight leather pants as her base, before layering a two-tone vest on top. The color story continued down to her thigh-high heeled boots—another Jennifer Le creation—with a blue leopard print and black fur.

Angel Reese deserves a trophy for her courtside look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Le has been a go-to for bold shearling styles since 2014, but her catalog has recently become a staple among NBA WAGs. On Christmas Day, Megan Thee Stallion rooted for boyfriend Klay Thompson of the and Golden State Warriors in the brand's $1,050 platform wedge Himalaya Boots.

Megan Thee Stallion channeled the early-aughts in skinny jeans and Jennifer Le boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two weeks later, Winnie Harlow wore the Foxy Naomi Boots to a Milwaukee Bucks game. Perhaps the model's fur-covered 'fit—especially her stiletto knee-highs—acted as fiancé Kyle Kuzma's good luck charm.

In the nick of time, Harlow followed Megan's lead in Jennifer Le boots, too. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this rate, there's no telling which sport Jennifer Le will dominate next. Perhaps she has her sights on NFL WAGs like Taylor Swift, Cardi B, or Kristin Cavallari. We'll have our eyes peeled on the Super Bowl on February 8.