Angel Reese Embraces WAG Dressing Courtside in Her Boyfriend's Team Colors
Talk about a good luck charm.
When she's not securing the Chicago Sky another win, Angel Reese trades her #5 jersey for her best WAG gear, cheering on boyfriend Wendell Carter Jr., who plays for the Orlando Magic. On January 15, Reese slipped into Supportive Girlfriend Mode in her best courtside outfit of the season so far.
This time, Reese traveled all the way to Berlin, Germany for an NBA match between the Orlando Magic and the Memphis Grizzlies, and brought a suitcase filled with winterwear with her. First up? A fur-centric set from Toronto fashion designer Jennifer Le, custom-made for her in blue and black, the Magic's team colors. Styling duo Matthew and Reginald Reisman dressed Reese in a black long-sleeve and skintight leather pants as her base, before layering a two-tone vest on top. The color story continued down to her thigh-high heeled boots—another Jennifer Le creation—with a blue leopard print and black fur.
Jennifer Le has been a go-to for bold shearling styles since 2014, but her catalog has recently become a staple among NBA WAGs. On Christmas Day, Megan Thee Stallion rooted for boyfriend Klay Thompson of the and Golden State Warriors in the brand's $1,050 platform wedge Himalaya Boots.
Two weeks later, Winnie Harlow wore the Foxy Naomi Boots to a Milwaukee Bucks game. Perhaps the model's fur-covered 'fit—especially her stiletto knee-highs—acted as fiancé Kyle Kuzma's good luck charm.
At this rate, there's no telling which sport Jennifer Le will dominate next. Perhaps she has her sights on NFL WAGs like Taylor Swift, Cardi B, or Kristin Cavallari. We'll have our eyes peeled on the Super Bowl on February 8.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.