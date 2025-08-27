Naomi Osaka Wins a 2025 US Open Match in an "Extra" Nike Tennis Dress and Matching Sneakers
Plus, a matching Labubu in tow.
Last month, after her Wimbledon 2025 singles match, a tennis whites-clad Naomi Osaka teased her 2025 US Open outfit would be "really extra." At her match on August 26, the 27-year-old kept her promise.
Before taking on Belgium's Greet Minnen inside New York's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Osaka made the grandest of entrances in all-red athleisure. Once again, the Japanese player designed every piece herself, taking tomato girl summer to new heights. With help from Nike and stylist Yoon Ahn, Osaka wore a custom tennis tank dress, featuring a tiered bubble-hem mini skirt.
She matched its fruity hue to a cropped windbreaker, also from Nike. The entire zip-up topper was covered in Swarovski crystals, which Osaka thought "would be really fun to do under the New York lights," she told reporters at a post-match press conference. The monochrome theme stretched onto crystalline roses in her hair—an Osaka staple at this point. Even her Beats by Dre headphones were bedazzled to the nines.
Once the match started, Osaka ditched her jacket, revealing the rest of her bubble-hemmed Nike dress. Similar to her outerwear, the mini's bodice sparkled with Swarovski stones along the scoop neckline and waistband. "I'm glad that my first match was a night match, because this outfit was really fun to play in," Osaka added at the conference.
Nike also provided its ambassador with brand-new shoes, as the brand have since she signed on in 2019. She sported the GP Challenge 1 "Naomi Osaka" sneakers in the Picante Red/Bright Crimson colorway. This is the fourth addition to the circa-2024 launch, following Black, Sunflower Yellow, and Pink Foam.
A new tint releases almost every time Osaka takes center court. Sunflower Yellow hit shelves in January 2025, when she competed at the Australian Open. In May 2025, the Pink Foam version dropped after the French Open. And now, the hard court crimson version is available for $170.
The four-time Grand Slam champion secured her first 2025 US Open win. Her good luck charm? A rhinestone-encrusted Labubu doll. Before the match, the viral toy hung off her Nike duffle bag, as most Labubus do. But inside the press room, she introduced it to reporters as Billie Jean Bling. Yes, its namesake is none other than tennis legend, Billie Jean King.
Until now, I've been a hardcore Labubu hater. (Between their haunting teeth and furrowed brows, I didn't need that energy hanging off my Coach bag.) However, Osaka encouraged me to give them another chance. With the right Nike separates, they can lean more sporty-chic than creepy-crawly.
