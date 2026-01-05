2026 will mark Nicole Kidman's first anniversary as a Chanel global brand ambassador, so "wear more Chanel" is probably high on her new year's resolution list. Sure enough, apart from her take on the slim sneakers trend, her January 4 airport outfit hailed almost entirely from Chanel.

After checking bags at Sydney Airport, Kidman strolled past the paparazzi with her daughters, Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose, plus an outfit overflowing with Chanel Spring 2026 selects. First, she layered a black monogrammed tank top beneath a coordinating cropped leather bomber jacket. Each staple was a perfect shade match to her carry-on: Chanel's celebrity-beloved 25 bag. The hobo silhouette's suede exterior made it slightly more rare than Taylor Swift or Dua Lipa's classic colors. Now, only secondhand boutiques sell the quilted, drawstring design in black suede for $11,500.

The bottom half of Kidman's co-ord looked right at home in Australia, where it's currently summer. High-rise, wide-leg khaki trousers—which also boasted Chanel tags—complemented her ballet slipper sneakers with ease. The exact brand behind the gumsole trainers remains a mystery, but the treads curve up each heel like Axel Arigato's Daze Runners.

Nicole Kidman was all smiles at the Sydney Airport, thanks to her Chanel look. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kidman is one of Hollywood's most frequent flyers, accruing miles to and from Nashville, Sydney, and L.A. Still, the Big Little Lies star's travel attire veered off course from last year's airport looks. For instance, she's never styled ready-to-wear Chanel through security. The slim sneaker trend, however, is as common as her carry-ons. Last October, Kidman coupled Adidas Sambas with an unreleased Chanel tote, courtesy of new creative director Matthieu Blazy.

Her first (and only) casual Blazy-era Chanel look came at the Spring 2026 runway show on October 6. Kidman posed for photographers in an oversize white button-down, alongside silk trousers made to mimic jeans. (You may recognize the menswear top from Look 13, minus the high-low skirt.) Kidman traded the model's cap-toe pumps for a pointy black pair. Even her silver rings hailed from Chanel's shelves.

Her airport look came mere months after becoming Chanel's ambassador (again). (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fresh-from-the-runway Chanel may be new to Kidman's closet, but sleek sneakers surely aren't. In recent years, Adidas Sambas, Vans-inspired trainers, and Converse Chuck Taylors traded places from flight to flight. In 2026, however, it seems her in-air footwear will lie low.

Shop Airport Styles Inspired by Nicole Kidman