Breaking news: Nicole Kidman is an undercover sneakerhead. Longtime fans just assumed she lived in stilettos. (She's rarely seen in any other footwear.) Turns out, the actor reserves her sneaker collection—an impressive one at that—for the airport. See her fresh-from-the-plane Adidas Sambas on October 29 for proof.

Minutes after touching down in New Orleans, paparazzi captured Kidman's travel outfit, sneakers and all. She began her airport-worthy attire with a fitted cashmere sweater. Its gray knit felt especially autumnal alongside green cargo pants.

The ankle-length legs ensured her $100 sneakers were easy to identify. Obviously, Kidman wore the Adidas Samba OGs, beloved by Anne Hathaway, Sophie Turner, Doechii, Olivia Rodrigo, and many more fashion girls. Her iconic colorway included black leather uppers and suede overlays, while the triple stripes and heels appeared white. Contrary to Turner's green Sambas, Kidman's dark gum soles blended into each sidewall.

Nicole Kidman looked every bit a frequent flyer, while breaking in her new Adidas Sambas. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

As Chanel's new brand ambassador, Kidman's travel look would feel incomplete without a carry-on from the Matthieu Blazy-led label. She chose a "fits everything" tote, featuring Chanel's double-C emblem as its yellow gold closure.

It's unclear when the black bag debuted—the leather purse was noticeably absent from the Spring 2026 runway show. Perhaps it's an unreleased design from the world of Blazy. If that's true, one can only hope it hits the market soon.

Kidman's Wednesday afternoon flight doubled as her Adidas Sambas debut—she's never publicly styled them before. But slim sneakers have been her airport staple for years. Since early 2023, she's worn the same white leather trainers to and from Australia, Mallorca, and L.A., of course. And yet, they look good as new.

In Jan. 2024, she arrived at Sydney Airport in a cropped button-down, pleated trousers, and the aforementioned sneakers. The one-color shoes have since gone into hiding, which suggests the Adidas Sambas are their official successor.

Nicole was spotted at Sydney Airport wearing her (previous) favorite sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

There's no better time to refresh your travel gear than right before the holidays. From now until New Years, you'll presumably board planes, trains, and automobiles to be with family and friends. So, why not do it in style, à la Kidman?

