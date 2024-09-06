Zoë Kravitz Channels Her Inner Skater Girl in Baggy Jeans and the Vans Sneaker Trend

Celebrities are bringing this style back from the archives en masse.

Zoë Kravitz with Lenny Kravitz wearing an oversized green button-up shirt with baggy jeans and black sneakers in New York City September 2024
(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)
Zoë Kravitz is fresh off promoting her now-released project, Blink Twice, which means she's back to her regularly scheduled street-style programming. The actress is currently in New York and taking advantage of her off-the-clock moments to first, spend quality time with her dad, Lenny Kravitz. And second, embrace a throwback sneaker trend making the rounds with her A-list friends.

Zoë Kravitz with Lenny Kravitz wearing an oversized green button-up shirt with baggy jeans and black sneakers in New York City September 2024

Zoë Kravitz wore an oversized green shirt with baggy jeans while spending quality time with her father, Lenny Kravitz in Midtown.

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

On Thursday, Sept. 5, the father-daughter duo was spotted in Midtown Manhattan leaving a recording of The Drew Barrymore Show. Zoë Kravitz stuck to her low-key personal style, which featured this year's favorite baggy denim and the Vans sneaker trend.

Tunique Rio
LSPACE Rio Tunic

Low Slung Barrel Jeans
FRAME Low Slung Barrel Jeans

Zoë was photographed wearing an oversized green button-up shirt and baggy straight-leg jeans. Her slouchy blue denim pooled over her shoes, with her footwear of choice for the afternoon being a pair of black slip-on Vans sneakers.

The High Fidelity star completed her look with a black woven tote bag, dangling silver earrings, and black oval-shaped sunglasses.

Reissue '98 Premium Classic Sneaker
Vans Reissue '98 Premium Classic Sneaker

The Woven Hollace Tote
By Anthropologie The Woven Hollace Tote

Beveled Acetate Oval Sunglasses
Karen Walker Beveled Acetate Oval Sunglasses

Her father, Lenny Kravitz, was by her side, hand-in-hand. The musician wore a sheer black top with a brown leather moto jacket, plus '70s-inspired flared jeans and beige suede boots.

Zoë Kravitz isn't the only celebrity dusting off their Vans. 2024 officially marks the resurgence of the legacy sneaker brand, and its A-list customers—Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, Emily Ratajkowski, and now, Kravitz—are proving that the brand's signature silhouettes can be worn beyond the skate park.

Though known for its sporty nods and early aughts pop-punk associations, the Vans Classic Slip-On sneakers have rebranded into an everyday shoe for just about any outfit imaginable. Gigi Hadid wore her checkered slip-ons with a feminine floral maxi dress, while Jennifer Lawrence coordinated her black kicks with an office-ready blazer and trouser suit set.

If polarizing pairings are too much of a commitment, consider Zoë Kravitz's laid-back outfit the next time you pull out the Vans.

Shop Zoë Kravitz's Baggy Shirt and Jeans Outfit

Will Oversized Shirt
Reformation Will Oversized Shirt

Baggy Dad Wide Leg
Levi's Baggy Dad Wide-Leg Jeans

Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers

Zoë Kravitz
India Roby
India Roby
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.

India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural DigestNYLONHighsnobietyHarper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.

