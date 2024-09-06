Zoë Kravitz Channels Her Inner Skater Girl in Baggy Jeans and the Vans Sneaker Trend
Celebrities are bringing this style back from the archives en masse.
Zoë Kravitz is fresh off promoting her now-released project, Blink Twice, which means she's back to her regularly scheduled street-style programming. The actress is currently in New York and taking advantage of her off-the-clock moments to first, spend quality time with her dad, Lenny Kravitz. And second, embrace a throwback sneaker trend making the rounds with her A-list friends.
On Thursday, Sept. 5, the father-daughter duo was spotted in Midtown Manhattan leaving a recording of The Drew Barrymore Show. Zoë Kravitz stuck to her low-key personal style, which featured this year's favorite baggy denim and the Vans sneaker trend.
Zoë was photographed wearing an oversized green button-up shirt and baggy straight-leg jeans. Her slouchy blue denim pooled over her shoes, with her footwear of choice for the afternoon being a pair of black slip-on Vans sneakers.
The High Fidelity star completed her look with a black woven tote bag, dangling silver earrings, and black oval-shaped sunglasses.
Her father, Lenny Kravitz, was by her side, hand-in-hand. The musician wore a sheer black top with a brown leather moto jacket, plus '70s-inspired flared jeans and beige suede boots.
Zoë Kravitz isn't the only celebrity dusting off their Vans. 2024 officially marks the resurgence of the legacy sneaker brand, and its A-list customers—Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, Emily Ratajkowski, and now, Kravitz—are proving that the brand's signature silhouettes can be worn beyond the skate park.
Though known for its sporty nods and early aughts pop-punk associations, the Vans Classic Slip-On sneakers have rebranded into an everyday shoe for just about any outfit imaginable. Gigi Hadid wore her checkered slip-ons with a feminine floral maxi dress, while Jennifer Lawrence coordinated her black kicks with an office-ready blazer and trouser suit set.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
If polarizing pairings are too much of a commitment, consider Zoë Kravitz's laid-back outfit the next time you pull out the Vans.
Shop Zoë Kravitz's Baggy Shirt and Jeans Outfit
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
A Look Back at Princess Diana's Funeral 27 Years Later
The world said goodbye to the princess on Sept. 6, 1997.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Demi Moore Isn't Just Wearing a Suit—She's Wearing a Suit Gown
Business on top, gala on the bottom.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Beyoncé Is the Ultimate "Rich Mom" for Her Birthday
She outfit repeated in a dreamy Pucci set.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Demi Moore Reframes the Fall Suit Trend in a Button-Up Gown
Business on top, gala on the bottom.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Beyoncé’s 43rd Birthday Look Plays Off the “Rich Mom” Outfit She Wore a Month Before
She outfit repeated in a dreamy Pucci set.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Blake Lively Doubles Up on the Baggy Denim Trend for Fall
The actress says fall basics should be baggy and blue.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Kaia Gerber Revamps TikTok's White Skirt Outfit Formula With 2024's Hottest Sneakers
It isn't leaving her wardrobe rotation anytime soon.
By India Roby Published
-
St. Agni's Latest Sale Is Overflowing With Celebrities' Favorite Rich-Looking Essentials
Including Jennifer Lopez's favorite cutout blazer.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Meghann Fahy's Naked Lace Moment Is Method Dressing 2.0
The star knows her look for 'The Perfect Couple''s premiere is a "risk."
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift's Versace Denim Corset Is Actually a Sweet Travis Kelce Reference
I think I've seen this film before....
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs in Her WAG Best: the Double Denim Trend and Thigh-High Boots
She attended the first game of the season in a rising denim trend.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated