Zoë Kravitz is fresh off promoting her now-released project, Blink Twice, which means she's back to her regularly scheduled street-style programming. The actress is currently in New York and taking advantage of her off-the-clock moments to first, spend quality time with her dad, Lenny Kravitz. And second, embrace a throwback sneaker trend making the rounds with her A-list friends.

Zoë Kravitz wore an oversized green shirt with baggy jeans while spending quality time with her father, Lenny Kravitz in Midtown. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

On Thursday, Sept. 5, the father-daughter duo was spotted in Midtown Manhattan leaving a recording of The Drew Barrymore Show. Zoë Kravitz stuck to her low-key personal style, which featured this year's favorite baggy denim and the Vans sneaker trend.

Zoë was photographed wearing an oversized green button-up shirt and baggy straight-leg jeans. Her slouchy blue denim pooled over her shoes, with her footwear of choice for the afternoon being a pair of black slip-on Vans sneakers.

The High Fidelity star completed her look with a black woven tote bag, dangling silver earrings, and black oval-shaped sunglasses.

Vans Reissue '98 Premium Classic Sneaker $85 at Nordstrom

By Anthropologie The Woven Hollace Tote $128 at Anthropolgie

Karen Walker Beveled Acetate Oval Sunglasses $190 at Neiman Marcus

Her father, Lenny Kravitz, was by her side, hand-in-hand. The musician wore a sheer black top with a brown leather moto jacket, plus '70s-inspired flared jeans and beige suede boots.

Zoë Kravitz isn't the only celebrity dusting off their Vans. 2024 officially marks the resurgence of the legacy sneaker brand, and its A-list customers—Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, Emily Ratajkowski, and now, Kravitz—are proving that the brand's signature silhouettes can be worn beyond the skate park.

Though known for its sporty nods and early aughts pop-punk associations, the Vans Classic Slip-On sneakers have rebranded into an everyday shoe for just about any outfit imaginable. Gigi Hadid wore her checkered slip-ons with a feminine floral maxi dress, while Jennifer Lawrence coordinated her black kicks with an office-ready blazer and trouser suit set.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If polarizing pairings are too much of a commitment, consider Zoë Kravitz's laid-back outfit the next time you pull out the Vans.