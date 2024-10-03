Only Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban could make matching mother-daughter outfits look this cool. The Perfect Couple actor and her 16-year-old daughter arrived at Miu Miu's Monday evening dinner party at Paris Fashion Week sporting preppy black and navy blue ensembles that made their family resemblance even more apparent.

Nicole Kidman opted for a long-sleeved black sweater with a slim red stripe at the neckline layered over a white button-up. She paired the knit with a black and white plaid kilt embellished with floral appliqués and a set of black brogues. Kidman-Urban, on the other hand, chose a navy blue polo with white stripes, a black mini skirt with plaid accent panels running down the side, gray knee socks, and black combat boots. She accessorized the look with a black Miu Miu Adventure top-handle bag and a white manicure.

Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban in coordinating preppy ensembles at Miu Miu's dinner party following the designer's runway show in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier that day, Kidman-Urban marked her runway debut by opening Miu Miu's Spring 2025 show in a breezy white skirt and top paired with gray leg warmers and black peep-toe pumps. The Italian fashion house is known for having its finger on the pulse when it comes to casting young talent and under-the-radar celebrity progeny.

Case in point: Kidman-Urban was joined on the spring runway by Eliot Sumner, the child of rockstar Sting and actor Trudie Styler. Zaya Wade—the daughter of former Miami Heat basketball player Dwayne Wade—made her runway debut at Miu Miu during the Fall 2023 season. Amelia Gray Hamlin, the daughter of Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, also walked for the Miu Miu Fall 2023 show in Paris.

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban makes her runway debut at Miu Miu in Paris. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, this isn't Kidman-Urban's first time at Paris Fashion Week. In June, she accompanied her mother to the Balenciaga 53rd Couture Collection presentation in the City of Lights wearing a black velvet turtleneck mini dress with long sleeves, sheer black tights, and black patent pumps with a pointed toe. She topped off the outfit with a black clutch and a pair of oversize black sunglasses. Her pin straight blowout mirrored that of her mother, who turned up in a skintight beaded mock-neck maxi dress and black sunglasses.

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban outside the Balenciaga couture show during Paris Fashion Week in June. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban arriving at Balenciaga's Paris couture show in June. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A month later in July, the two attended the 2024 Paris Olympics with country star Keith Urban—Sunday Rose's father and Kidman's husband of 18 years—in tow.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, and Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban at the Paris Olympics in June 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems Kidman-Urban has chosen to forge her own path in modeling as opposed to following in her parents footsteps by pursuing acting or music. But she did make a childhood cameo in Kidman's 2020 mini series The Undoing and her 2019 hit series Big Little Lies, so I'm not ready to call her career in Hollywood over just yet.