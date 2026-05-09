Olivia Rodrigo's Chunky Knee-High Dr. Martens Are the Perfect Contrast to Her Delicate Babydoll Dress
The "Drop Dead" singer's new era includes her favorite British boot brand.
Olivia Rodrigo's forthcoming third album—You Look Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love—is all about the babydoll dress trend. After wearing a mixture of floral dresses and vintage lingerie-inspired looks on Saturday Night Live, Rodrigo headed to Barcelona, where she paired her next babydoll with chunky Dr. Martens.
On May 8, Rodrigo delivered a special performance at Spotify's Billions Club to celebrate her partnership with FC Barcelona. The "Drop Dead" singer is no stranger to wearing classic British brand Dr. Martens after showing love for the label's Mary Janes. In Barcelona, Rodrigo decided to pair her Generation78 Hand-Embellished Puff-Sleeve Top—worn as a dress—with a pair of 1B60 Bex Pisa Leather Knee-High Boots from Dr. Martens, which retail for $240.
The award-winning star accessorized her boots with knee-high white socks. Without a doubt, her footwear provided the perfect contrast to her floaty, floral dress.
Making it clear that one babydoll dress is never enough, the "Vampire" singer also posed for photos with her many Spotify awards. "@oliviarodrigo and her plaques go really nice together," Spotify's Instagram caption explained. "Billions Club Live in Barcelona."
In the pictures, Rodrigo could be seen wearing a white tiered babydoll dress, which she paired with Frye Campus 14L Boots in Dark Brown.
Basically, if Rodrigo's latest style aesthetic is about anything in particular, it's most definitely knee-high boots and babydoll dresses.
SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY OLIVIA RODRIGO
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.