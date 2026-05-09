Olivia Rodrigo's forthcoming third album—You Look Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love—is all about the babydoll dress trend. After wearing a mixture of floral dresses and vintage lingerie-inspired looks on Saturday Night Live, Rodrigo headed to Barcelona, where she paired her next babydoll with chunky Dr. Martens.

On May 8, Rodrigo delivered a special performance at Spotify's Billions Club to celebrate her partnership with FC Barcelona. The "Drop Dead" singer is no stranger to wearing classic British brand Dr. Martens after showing love for the label's Mary Janes. In Barcelona, Rodrigo decided to pair her Generation78 Hand-Embellished Puff-Sleeve Top—worn as a dress—with a pair of 1B60 Bex Pisa Leather Knee-High Boots from Dr. Martens, which retail for $240.

Olivia Rodrigo wearing a pair of 1B60 Bex Pisa Leather Knee-High Boots from Dr. Martens. (Image credit: Xavi Torrent/Getty Images for Spotify)

The award-winning star accessorized her boots with knee-high white socks. Without a doubt, her footwear provided the perfect contrast to her floaty, floral dress.

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Olivia Rodrigo performing at Spotify's Billions Club in Barcelona. (Image credit: Xavi Torrent/Getty Images for Spotify)

Olivia Rodrigo has been embracing the babydoll dress trend for her third album. (Image credit: Xavi Torrent/Getty Images for Spotify)

Making it clear that one babydoll dress is never enough, the "Vampire" singer also posed for photos with her many Spotify awards. "@oliviarodrigo and her plaques go really nice together," Spotify's Instagram caption explained. "Billions Club Live in Barcelona."

In the pictures, Rodrigo could be seen wearing a white tiered babydoll dress, which she paired with Frye Campus 14L Boots in Dark Brown.

Olivia Rodrigo pairs her white tiered babydoll dress with Frye boots. (Image credit: Instagram/Spotify)

Frye Campus Knee High Boot $349.99 at Nordstrom

Basically, if Rodrigo's latest style aesthetic is about anything in particular, it's most definitely knee-high boots and babydoll dresses.

SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY OLIVIA RODRIGO

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