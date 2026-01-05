2026 party favors? Retired. New Year's Eve confetti? Recycled. Celebrities? Finally ringing in the new year on Instagram. On January 4, Sabrina Carpenter's post-NYE recap reached fans' feeds, starring her first naked dress of 2026. Knowing her, it certainly won't be the last.

Street style stars, including Kim Kardashian and Kaia Gerber, styled one-and-done selects on New Year's Eve. Carpenter, on the other hand, celebrated New Year's week with more than five outfit changes, leading up to her naked dress. The carousel opened on the Grammy winner in Bob Mackie, her favorite label of 2025. Cher's longtime designer debuted the turtleneck mini in the '90s, though its metallic fringe and diagonal waist cutouts could've been custom-made for Carpenter. (Fun fashion girl fact: Paula Abdul wore it at the 1990 Grammy Awards.)

It seems Carpenter's beloved stylist, Jared Ellner, scored the vintage gold cocktail look from 1stDibs for $7,850. Still, it's nowhere near her most expensive Bob Mackie moment. In October, Carpenter took center stage at the Grand Ole Opry in an archival, one-shoulder sequined bodysuit, which recently auctioned for $51,200. Similar to her Opry pick, she accessorized with itty-bitty hoop earrings and matching round-toe pumps.

Sabrina Carpenter welcomed 2026 in her favorite designer of 2025. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

A few swipes later, Carpenter revealed her most risqué mirror selfie yet. She posed in Mirror Palais's Diamond Dust Lady Dress: a tea-length slip, featuring transparent tulle as its foundation. Its plunge, spaghetti-strap bra acted as the only opaque piece, before floral beadwork and teardrop pailettes decorated the skin-baring bodice and skirt. The lacy white thong was impossible to miss beneath the $1,495, almost-invisible fabric.

Bob Mackie set a naked tone for her Mirror Palais moment. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Mirror Palais Diamond Dust Lady Dress $1,495 at mirrorpalais.com

Carpenter pledged allegiance to Mirror Palais's illusion naked dresses years ago. She pulled off the brand's Anemone Dress at Coachella in 2024, even with a sheer stomach cutout and thigh-grazing lace.

More recently, at a 2025 Grammy Awards after-party, the "Manchild" singer sparkled in another custom naked dress from Mirror Palais. Over 1,000 rhinestones cascaded from the haltered neck, beyond the semi-sheer bodice, to an asymmetrical mini skirt. Its perfectly-placed lace came to life in just 10 days, designer Marcelo Gaia revealed on Instagram.

Throwback to Sabrina's pre-performance Coachella look. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Mirror Palais created a naked number from scratch for the 2025 Grammys. (Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

New year, same sultry style you know and love. So far, Carpenter is staying loyal to the brands that helped her make headlines in 2025. But there's no predicting her first official red carpet gown of the year. Will her Bob Mackie streak continue at the 2026 Grammy Awards? Perhaps Mirror Palais secured a spot in her 2026 after-hours award show rotation. Place your bets now.

