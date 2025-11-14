Picture this: You're given free rein to customize one of Dior's most iconic bags however you see fit. The colors, the materials, any illustrations, patterns, or embellishments—every detail is bespoke to your taste and yours alone.

This might sound like a designer bag collector's daydream, but it's a reality for a select group of artists handpicked by Dior for the past decade. Their canvas? The Lady Dior bag.

Sophia Loeb's Dior Lady Art bag. (Image credit: © JAMES ROBJANT)

Artist Alymamah Rashed's Dior Lady Art bags. (Image credit: © MATEUSZ STEFANOWSKI)

Today, Dior is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its Dior Lady Art initiative. The Lady Dior officially debuted in Princess Diana's honor in 1995, cementing a fashion legacy in the form of a square, top-handle bag with a quilted leather exterior and D-I-O-R charms affixed to the front. Two decades later, the house began inviting artists from around the world to reinterpret the bag with their own design signatures. Contemporary artists have included Judy Chicago, Jeffrey Gibson, Claire Tabouret, and Mickalene Thomas—each applying the sensibilities present in their visual art to the Lady Dior silhouette.

The 2025 Dior Lady Art bags were crafted by a group of ten creatives: Jessica Cannon, Patrick Eugène, Eva Jospin, Ju Ting, Lakwena, Lee Ufan, Sophia Loeb, Inès Longevial, Marc Quinn, and Alymamah Rashed. Their interpretations range from textural brushstrokes creating abstract florals (Sophia Loeb) to aquamarine, tweed-like textures (Lee Ufan) and mermaid-esque shell detailing (Jessica Cannon).

Eva Jospin's Dior Lady Art bag. (Image credit: © MARION BERRIN)

Lee Ufan's Dior Lady Art bags. (Image credit: © MARION BERRIN)

The Dior Lady Art #10 bags are available for purchase at select Dior boutiques in extremely limited quantities—making them even more rare than some of 2025's most highly-anticipated bag collaborations. For fashion fans who'd like to appreciate each one up-close—and learn about the decade of artists who've also brought their unique perspective to Dior's classic silhouette—a limited-edition book will be released on February 17. Dior's podcast, Dior Talks, is also releasing episodes dedicated to the savoir-faire behind each and every artist's bags in this year's lineup.

Inès Longevial's Dior Lady Art bags. (Image credit: © MARION BERRIN)

Marc Quinn poses with his Dior Lady Art bags. (Image credit: © JAMES ROBJANT)

A close-up of a Marc Quinn Dior Lady Art bag. (Image credit: © JAMES ROBJANT)

This collection of bags is so rare, they won't even trickle into A-lister collections alongside the Dior D-Journey bag and the original Lady. The Dior Lady Art #10 bags are one of one: the sort of fashion masterpieces that belong on display.

Explore More Dior Lady Art #10 Bags

The making of the Jessica Cannon Dior Lady Art bags. (Image credit: © FEDERICA LIVIA)

The completed Jessica Cannon Dior Lady Art bags. (Image credit: © JOE PERRI)

Behind-the-scenes of Ju Ting's Dior Lady Art bags. (Image credit: © LEI WENGQINGAO )

A complete Ju Ting Dior Lady Art bag. (Image credit: © LEI WENGQINGAO )

Lakwena posing with her three Dior Lady Art bag creations. (Image credit: © JAMES ROBJANT)

The Dior Lady Art #10 bag designed by Patrick Eugène. (Image credit: © HEATHER STEN)

