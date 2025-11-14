These Dior Lady Art Bags Are Wardrobe Masterpieces
For its tenth year, Dior's Lady Art program brought designers from around the world together to reinterpret an iconic silhouette.
Picture this: You're given free rein to customize one of Dior's most iconic bags however you see fit. The colors, the materials, any illustrations, patterns, or embellishments—every detail is bespoke to your taste and yours alone.
This might sound like a designer bag collector's daydream, but it's a reality for a select group of artists handpicked by Dior for the past decade. Their canvas? The Lady Dior bag.
Today, Dior is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its Dior Lady Art initiative. The Lady Dior officially debuted in Princess Diana's honor in 1995, cementing a fashion legacy in the form of a square, top-handle bag with a quilted leather exterior and D-I-O-R charms affixed to the front. Two decades later, the house began inviting artists from around the world to reinterpret the bag with their own design signatures. Contemporary artists have included Judy Chicago, Jeffrey Gibson, Claire Tabouret, and Mickalene Thomas—each applying the sensibilities present in their visual art to the Lady Dior silhouette.
The 2025 Dior Lady Art bags were crafted by a group of ten creatives: Jessica Cannon, Patrick Eugène, Eva Jospin, Ju Ting, Lakwena, Lee Ufan, Sophia Loeb, Inès Longevial, Marc Quinn, and Alymamah Rashed. Their interpretations range from textural brushstrokes creating abstract florals (Sophia Loeb) to aquamarine, tweed-like textures (Lee Ufan) and mermaid-esque shell detailing (Jessica Cannon).
The Dior Lady Art #10 bags are available for purchase at select Dior boutiques in extremely limited quantities—making them even more rare than some of 2025's most highly-anticipated bag collaborations. For fashion fans who'd like to appreciate each one up-close—and learn about the decade of artists who've also brought their unique perspective to Dior's classic silhouette—a limited-edition book will be released on February 17. Dior's podcast, Dior Talks, is also releasing episodes dedicated to the savoir-faire behind each and every artist's bags in this year's lineup.
This collection of bags is so rare, they won't even trickle into A-lister collections alongside the Dior D-Journey bag and the original Lady. The Dior Lady Art #10 bags are one of one: the sort of fashion masterpieces that belong on display.
Explore More Dior Lady Art #10 Bags
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading can't-miss coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to breaking brand collaboration news, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For a closer look at her stories, check out her newsletter, Reliable Narrator.