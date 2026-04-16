Rihanna started styling tiger print in January, right around the time her loungewear label, Savage x Fenty, released its take on the pattern trend. She didn't sample her design's furry stripes until April 15—and by then, she couldn't resist adding another apex predator print to the mix.

Three days after landing in New York City (Dior Dracula Book Tote in tow), Rihanna re-wore her favorite pattern around Brooklyn. She snatched Savage x Fenty's $89.95 Contrast Stitch Fleece Hoodie for the occasion. Traditional orange-and-black tiger stripes traded places with cool-toned shades of navy, gray, and sky blue. The same "Dark & Stormy" color combination stretches onto matching sweatpants, but Rihanna opted for baggy jeans instead. They're just like the Agolde pair she stacked beneath another oversize hoodie last February.

Rihanna was spotted in NYC wearing a tiger-print hoodie and snakeskin sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

From there, the Grammy winner doubled down on her outfit’s animal-print theme with Miu Miu’s ballet sneakers. Instead of the preppy navy or beige suede worn by Hailey Bieber, Rihanna chose a version with gray snakeskin decorating the sidewalls.

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The $1,350 sneakerinas are Rihanna’s most subdued python pick yet, following her Amina Muaddi over-the-knee boots and extra-pointy pumps. They're different for her, but certainly not off-brand. Three months ago, the sneakerhead wore a green rendition of the same snakeskin pair with a rare Longchamp bag.

Miu Miu Gymnasium Technical Fabric and Python Low-Top Sneakers $1,350 at Bergdorf Goodman

Fashion girls still fall prey to the tiger-print trend, but you can't deny the staying power of python—especially for spring. Just see Ayo Edebiri, Teyana Taylor, Angela Bassett, Amanda Seyfried, and more, who've preferred snakeskin to jungle cat prints this season. Not sure which animal to add to your menagerie first? According to Rihanna, you don't have to choose. (The Puma Speedcat sneakers below feature both prints.)

Shop Tiger-Print and Snakeskin Styles Inspired by Rihanna