Rihanna Goes Method Styling the High-Vamp Flats Trend With Sporty Leggings
When in Paris, am I right?
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Don't get it twisted: Rihanna has long been Team Leggings-as-Pants. Luckily, it's a big Spring 2026 trend, and her latest outfit pairs the divisive bottoms with the season's winning It shoes.
On April 6, Rihanna was photographed in Paris without the Dior Saddle bag she carried a few days earlier. Instead, she perused the shelves at Jimmy Choo in an all-black leggings look, alongside an oversize hoodie, an equally-XL coin purse, and an Acne Studios leather bomber jacket you might recognize from a March date night with A$AP Rocky. (Her leggings look like a re-wear, too, with the same slashed split-hems as her Jan. 20 outfit.) She finished it off with the shoe of the moment: a pair of high-vamp flats.
Marking her first stiletto-less leggings 'fit in a minute, Rihanna slipped on patent-leather black flats reminiscent of The Row ones Kendall Jenner wore on Feb. 6. The only difference? The Grammy winner's It shoes featured monochrome bows beneath each loafer-looking vamp, similar to pirouette-proof slippers worn by actual ballerinas.Article continues below
Rihanna has been holding down the ballet sneaker fort as Jenner, Zoë Kravitz, and Hailey Bieber twirled high-vamp flats to It shoe status. Now it seems she's ready to put her stamp on the trend. Plus, ballerinas just look better in Paris, n'est-ce pas?
Shop Ballet Flats and Leggings Inspired by Rihanna
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.