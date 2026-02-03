No matter where her schedule takes her, jeans are the leading non-negotiable in Rihanna's suitcase. The pop star's denim especially shines while home in L.A., as proven by her first public outfit after Paris Haute Couture Week on February 2.

Rihanna's kept a low profile since a Jan. 27 Fenty Beauty event in Paris, suggesting she was rightfully prioritizing post-Couture Week R&R. A few days later, paparazzi spotted her looking every bit her L.A. cool-girl self. RiRi kept it casual in an oversize AWGE hoodie, plucked straight from A$AP Rocky's closet. (He's the label's creative director.) The rapper's neon monogram matched his girlfriend's checkered bucket hat, crocheted with green yarn.

Before continuing the color story with green slides, Rihanna slipped on light-wash jeans, perhaps a souvenir from her stay in Paris. Jonathan Anderson's shelves at Dior are stocked with similar styles, plus Jennifer Lawrence wore an almost-identical pair at his Couture Spring 2026 show. Why suspect they're new? Well, Rihanna's jeans are usually three times as baggy, especially in L.A. This pair is oversize, yes, but overall, bordering on the straight-leg silhouette, which coincidentally is having a moment right now.

Rihanna styled a surprising straight-leg pair of jeans for her first outing in L.A. since Haute Couture Week. (Image credit: Backgrid)

A different angle of Rihanna's pap walk revealed a black belt around the waistband. This was another unexpected addition for the avid jeans wearer, because she adores the low-waisted look of '90s denim. (See her ultra-ripped pregnancy-proof pair last September.) Knowing the fashion muse, she cinched them to reveal her green kitten heels. Itty-bitty stilettos ensured the "Stay" singer's jeans didn't drag: a feature she once required.

Believe it or not, her jeans weren't even close to the ground. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna's jeans started slimming last month in New York City, when her Canadian tuxedo coupled a Saint Laurent denim jacket with matching straight-legs. The fitted jeans stretched just long enough as to not conceal her Alaïa tiger-print pumps, just like her latest look.

In mid-January, fans noticed Rihanna jeans started to slim down. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once she arrived in Paris, Rihanna's straight-leg series continued, but not in Dior's front row like Jennifer Lawrence. She instead reserved her pair for the Couture Spring 2026 after party, alongside a stark white stole and oversize floral earrings, both from Anderson's Dior.

Take this as your sign to experiment with different denim silhouettes. Just because you were a wide-leg enthusiast last year doesn't mean you can't test the cigarette jeans trend now. To modify an iconic Mean Girls quote, "I saw Rihanna wearing straight-leg jeans, so I bought straight-leg jeans."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Straight-Leg Jeans Inspired by Rihanna