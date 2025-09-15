Emmys Darling Ayo Edebiri Skips Out on the Traditional Red Carpet Fashion Moment
Zero looks were served
After being cast in Hulu's hit show The Bear, Ayo Edebiri has become one of the Emmy red carpet's stars to watch. At almost every award show, the actor shows up ready to claim her award and coincidentally serves the best look of the night—pretty much without even trying.
At last year's show, for example, she churned out three different Emmys night looks. Edebiri started off in a whimsical Bottega Veneta gown, which she wore on the red carpet pre-show. She arrived in a custom column dress which was covered in black and orange sequins.
To claim her award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Edebiri pivoted to a luxe leather number. The strapless design—a Louis Vuitton creation—featured a bubble-like skirt and a strapless bodice. For those keeping score, it's likely one of the most stunning looks she's ever worn.
Later that night, Edebiri changed into another Bottega Veneta design for the after-party. This time, she chose a mini dress with a gold detail at the shoulder, reminiscent of the brand's iconic Sardine Bag.
At tonight's show however, Edebiri's look was an unusual zero out of 10, because the star was nowhere to be found. It's likely that a scheduling conflict is to blame for her absence, given that she's rumored to be filming for her latest project, Prodigies. Even so, the star is nominated for both Directing for a Comedy Series and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.