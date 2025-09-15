After being cast in Hulu's hit show The Bear, Ayo Edebiri has become one of the Emmy red carpet's stars to watch. At almost every award show, the actor shows up ready to claim her award and coincidentally serves the best look of the night—pretty much without even trying.

At last year's show, for example, she churned out three different Emmys night looks. Edebiri started off in a whimsical Bottega Veneta gown, which she wore on the red carpet pre-show. She arrived in a custom column dress which was covered in black and orange sequins.

Ayo Edebiri attended the 2024 Emmys in a custom Bottega Veneta dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To claim her award for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Edebiri pivoted to a luxe leather number. The strapless design—a Louis Vuitton creation—featured a bubble-like skirt and a strapless bodice. For those keeping score, it's likely one of the most stunning looks she's ever worn.

She later changed into a leather number from Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later that night, Edebiri changed into another Bottega Veneta design for the after-party. This time, she chose a mini dress with a gold detail at the shoulder, reminiscent of the brand's iconic Sardine Bag.

She changed into a Sardine Bag-inspired dress for the Emmys after-party that night. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At tonight's show however, Edebiri's look was an unusual zero out of 10, because the star was nowhere to be found. It's likely that a scheduling conflict is to blame for her absence, given that she's rumored to be filming for her latest project, Prodigies. Even so, the star is nominated for both Directing for a Comedy Series and Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.