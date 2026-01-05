Rihanna's Caribbean Christmas is still going strong. On January 5, after spending Christmas and New Year's in Barbados, the local took her two sons, RZA and Riot, to a family get-together. She was all smiles in new Miu Miu sneakers and the rarest of Longchamp bags.

Even on the island, Rihanna stayed loyal to L.A. cool-girl looks. Her outfit began with an oversize white T-shirt and a pinstripe button-down, resembling the Bottega Veneta drill jacket she wore for a CVS Pharmacy run in Dec. 2024. A micro-mini skirt tied the black-and-white tops together.

Flip-flops would've been the obvious choice in 80°F Barbados, but RiRi continued her trendy sneaker streak instead. Miu Miu's Gymnasium Sneakers proved her penchant for snakeskin can't be tamed, even on a tropical vacation. The $1,350 shoes mirrored the slenderness of sneakerinas, except with laced uppers, monogrammed ankles, and leather python print atop the round toe boxes. Mint green fabric featuring a satin sheen fastened the snakeskin together.

Rihanna returned home in style, dressed in snakeskin sneakers and the rarest of Longchamp Le Pliage bags. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Miu Miu Gymnasium Technical Fabric and Python-Print Ayers Leather Sneakers $1,350 at Miu Miu US

Rihanna's accessories reached a new level of "rare" with her handbag: a style from Jeremy Scott's Spring 2014 collaboration with Longchamp. She tracked down the 12-year-old Monster Le Pliage Tote, defined by its yellow, white, blue, and red skull print.

The print was gorily animated, while the structure remained classic Parisian. Her zip-top carry-all featured signature Le Pliage elements, including a flap button closure to match the black leather handles. It recently sold secondhand for $277—could A$AP Rocky (or Rihanna herself) have planted it under the Christmas tree?

Longchamp Longchamp × Jeremy Scott Monster Skull Tote Bag $329.99 at eBay

Funky footwear and vintage purses are Rihanna's fashion love languages, and have been for years. Even so, the street style star didn't own a single Longchamp Le Pliage or Miu Miu sneaker until now.

In recent years, her snakeskin selects tended toward knee-high boots or stiletto pumps. Last April, her favorite West Hollywood restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, welcomed back the regular in a python Louther bomber jacket, plus a Gucci by Tom Ford circa-Spring 1996 snakeskin tote. The singer's Amina Muaddi ankle-strap heels finished her snakeskin set. (She owns $1,820 boots in the same pattern.)

Take it from Rihanna: Snakeskin never hibernates, as it slithers from outerwear to footwear and beyond. Perhaps it'll wriggle its way into her bikini rotation while in Barbados.

As for a Longchamp Le Pliage? Any traveler or fashion editor can tell you they're always in style.