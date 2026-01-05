Rihanna Tracks Down Longchamp's Rarest Le Pliage Tote and Snakeskin Miu Miu Sneakers
It's a fashion-forward homecoming.
Rihanna's Caribbean Christmas is still going strong. On January 5, after spending Christmas and New Year's in Barbados, the local took her two sons, RZA and Riot, to a family get-together. She was all smiles in new Miu Miu sneakers and the rarest of Longchamp bags.
Even on the island, Rihanna stayed loyal to L.A. cool-girl looks. Her outfit began with an oversize white T-shirt and a pinstripe button-down, resembling the Bottega Veneta drill jacket she wore for a CVS Pharmacy run in Dec. 2024. A micro-mini skirt tied the black-and-white tops together.
Flip-flops would've been the obvious choice in 80°F Barbados, but RiRi continued her trendy sneaker streak instead. Miu Miu's Gymnasium Sneakers proved her penchant for snakeskin can't be tamed, even on a tropical vacation. The $1,350 shoes mirrored the slenderness of sneakerinas, except with laced uppers, monogrammed ankles, and leather python print atop the round toe boxes. Mint green fabric featuring a satin sheen fastened the snakeskin together.
Rihanna's accessories reached a new level of "rare" with her handbag: a style from Jeremy Scott's Spring 2014 collaboration with Longchamp. She tracked down the 12-year-old Monster Le Pliage Tote, defined by its yellow, white, blue, and red skull print.
The print was gorily animated, while the structure remained classic Parisian. Her zip-top carry-all featured signature Le Pliage elements, including a flap button closure to match the black leather handles. It recently sold secondhand for $277—could A$AP Rocky (or Rihanna herself) have planted it under the Christmas tree?
Funky footwear and vintage purses are Rihanna's fashion love languages, and have been for years. Even so, the street style star didn't own a single Longchamp Le Pliage or Miu Miu sneaker until now.
In recent years, her snakeskin selects tended toward knee-high boots or stiletto pumps. Last April, her favorite West Hollywood restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, welcomed back the regular in a python Louther bomber jacket, plus a Gucci by Tom Ford circa-Spring 1996 snakeskin tote. The singer's Amina Muaddi ankle-strap heels finished her snakeskin set. (She owns $1,820 boots in the same pattern.)
Take it from Rihanna: Snakeskin never hibernates, as it slithers from outerwear to footwear and beyond. Perhaps it'll wriggle its way into her bikini rotation while in Barbados.
As for a Longchamp Le Pliage? Any traveler or fashion editor can tell you they're always in style.
Shop Snakeskin Styles Inspired by Rihanna
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.