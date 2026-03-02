Teyana Taylor's 2026 Actor Awards Red Carpet Thom Browne Dress Looks Painted On
The red carpet queen returns.
Teyana Taylor may be a bona fide red carpet mainstay, but the star is still experiencing some firsts. Though she's been dominating award show red carpets for years, tonight marks the singer's first-ever Actor Awards (formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards).
Nominated for Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role for her performance as Perfidia in One Battle After Another, Taylor arrived to the March 1 Actor Awards red carpet wearing what will likely be considered one of her best looks of the year.
On March 1, Taylor wore a custom, strapless gown by Thom Browne with a patchwork, trompe l'oeil design across the bodice. The avant-garde design—which was made of gray and cream-colored satin—resembled a woman's torso, featuring belly button, nipples, and all. The skirt, meanwhile, was coated in silvery sequins and beads.
Playing up the sparkle on her gown, Taylor accessorized with a glimmering diamond necklace made to look like a strand of ivy. She wore leaf-inspired earrings and several sparkling rings to match.
Taylor walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with her daughter Rue Shumpert. Her mini-me offered styling services, arranging Taylor's train for the cameras. "All of y'alls outfits look really good, but I'm mostly saying this for my mom," she told reporters.
Taylor has been a best-dressed regular throughout awards season, styling everything from reimagined Burberry trench dresses (at the BAFTAs) to bold cut-out gowns (at the Grammy Awards). It's safe to say the actor and her daughter have already guaranteed their spots on tonight's list of the top looks, too. At this rate, Taylor has her slot secured for the Academy Awards red carpet best-dressed in a few weeks.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.