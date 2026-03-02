Teyana Taylor may be a bona fide red carpet mainstay, but the star is still experiencing some firsts. Though she's been dominating award show red carpets for years, tonight marks the singer's first-ever Actor Awards (formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards).

Nominated for Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role for her performance as Perfidia in One Battle After Another, Taylor arrived to the March 1 Actor Awards red carpet wearing what will likely be considered one of her best looks of the year.

On March 1, Taylor wore a custom, strapless gown by Thom Browne with a patchwork, trompe l'oeil design across the bodice. The avant-garde design—which was made of gray and cream-colored satin—resembled a woman's torso, featuring belly button, nipples, and all. The skirt, meanwhile, was coated in silvery sequins and beads.

Teyana Taylor attended the Actor Awards on March 01, 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing up the sparkle on her gown, Taylor accessorized with a glimmering diamond necklace made to look like a strand of ivy. She wore leaf-inspired earrings and several sparkling rings to match.

Her gown had a patchwork detailing which resembled a woman's torso. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor walked the red carpet hand-in-hand with her daughter Rue Shumpert. Her mini-me offered styling services, arranging Taylor's train for the cameras. "All of y'alls outfits look really good, but I'm mostly saying this for my mom," she told reporters.

Her daughter Rue helped coordinate her flowing train. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor has been a best-dressed regular throughout awards season, styling everything from reimagined Burberry trench dresses (at the BAFTAs) to bold cut-out gowns (at the Grammy Awards). It's safe to say the actor and her daughter have already guaranteed their spots on tonight's list of the top looks, too. At this rate, Taylor has her slot secured for the Academy Awards red carpet best-dressed in a few weeks.