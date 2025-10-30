Rihanna Abandons Her Beloved Puma Speedcats for $1,820 Snakeskin Boots
She was a walking fall mood board.
During Rihanna's years in the limelight, many shoe styles have tried to come between the singer and her beloved Puma Speedcats. Few, however, have succeeded.
The pop star is loyal as they come, returning to her favorite sneaker silhouette with unwavering regularity. And on the rare occasions she's not repping the slender style, Rihanna typically reaches for similar Puma designs—like the Mostro or her own Fenxy x Puma Avanti LS.
Even so, there is one footwear brand that has been able to turn her head, inspiring the "Diamonds" singer to shelve her usual styles in their stead. That brand is Amina Muaddi. The luxury shoemaker is most known for its angular lucite heels, the Begum Clear Pumps. Rihanna has worn these in the past, but her obsession lies with another shoe entirely.
Time and again, the star goes back to her Barbara Snake-Embossed Stiletto Boots, with their calf-grazing shaft and pointed toe. The shoe's scaly white outer makes them optimal for styling—and so she does with virtually everything in her closet.
Rihanna has worn these beauties with styles ranging from baggy jeans to courtroom dresses. For her latest outing, though, she decided to embrace a more buttoned-up look (literally). On October 29, she was photographed wearing an olive green shirt dress with a contrasting white collar. She styled the piece simply, adding only shield sunglasses, gold chains, and her cherished snakeskin boots.
Rihanna and her Amina Muaddis are clearly a match made in heaven. Pretend to be surprised when her Puma sneakers return to the rotation, anyway: Her shoe rack is definitely big enough for both pairs.
Shop Rihanna's Casual-Cool 'Fit
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.