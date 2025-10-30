Rihanna Abandons Her Beloved Puma Speedcats for $1,820 Snakeskin Boots

During Rihanna's years in the limelight, many shoe styles have tried to come between the singer and her beloved Puma Speedcats. Few, however, have succeeded.

The pop star is loyal as they come, returning to her favorite sneaker silhouette with unwavering regularity. And on the rare occasions she's not repping the slender style, Rihanna typically reaches for similar Puma designs—like the Mostro or her own Fenxy x Puma Avanti LS.

Even so, there is one footwear brand that has been able to turn her head, inspiring the "Diamonds" singer to shelve her usual styles in their stead. That brand is Amina Muaddi. The luxury shoemaker is most known for its angular lucite heels, the Begum Clear Pumps. Rihanna has worn these in the past, but her obsession lies with another shoe entirely.

Time and again, the star goes back to her Barbara Snake-Embossed Stiletto Boots, with their calf-grazing shaft and pointed toe. The shoe's scaly white outer makes them optimal for styling—and so she does with virtually everything in her closet.

Rihanna has worn these beauties with styles ranging from baggy jeans to courtroom dresses. For her latest outing, though, she decided to embrace a more buttoned-up look (literally). On October 29, she was photographed wearing an olive green shirt dress with a contrasting white collar. She styled the piece simply, adding only shield sunglasses, gold chains, and her cherished snakeskin boots.

Rihanna wore a green shirt dress and snakeskin boots while out in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna and her Amina Muaddis are clearly a match made in heaven. Pretend to be surprised when her Puma sneakers return to the rotation, anyway: Her shoe rack is definitely big enough for both pairs.

Shop Rihanna's Casual-Cool 'Fit

J.Crew Zip-Up Shirt-Dress in Cotton Poplin $178 at J.Crew US This shirt dress will carry you through fall, winter, and beyond. Third Tone Lucky Charm Necklace in Gold $48 at shopthirdtone.com After a brief love affair with silver jewelry, the fashion industry is officially back on its gold game—with Rihanna leading the charge.

Staud Wally Boot White Snake $695 at STAUD If you're not looking to spend four-figures, these Staud boots are a great option.

Heaven Mayhem Vesper Glasses $180 at heavenmayhem.com It wouldn't be a Rihanna look without a pair of massive sunglasses. Alex Monroe Wish Me Luck Necklace $163 at alexmonroe.com I just know Rihanna would love this necklace. Don't ask me why.

