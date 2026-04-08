Third-wheeling your sibling's date is a rite of passage—even when you're Kendall Jenner. On April 7, she met Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at West Hollywood's Sushi Park, where they each test-drove one of Spring 2026's winning shoe trends.

Kendall was the first to arrive to their Tuesday night reservation, dressed in a mustard yellow T-shirt and a black leather blazer. Its patent sheen instantly elevated the dark-wash, straight-leg jeans she's worn nonstop this season. Her black, square-toe ballerinas also seem to be a rewear—or, at the very least, a strong endorsement of the high-vamp flats taking over everyone's shoe wardrobe. (She's been photographed in them pretty much every month. Other fans include Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, and Rihanna.) She finished off her casual weeknight outfit with a paparazzi-blocking baseball cap, a leather bowling bag, and a red scarf.

Kendall Jenner led the way for Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Fresh off their apparent Turks and Caicos beach vacation, Kylie and Chalamet arrived later looking sun-kissed in their everyday basics. The former wore a black cropped tank top with low-rise trousers and another major spring shoe trend: heeled flip-flops. (The brand behind her shoes remains a mystery, but they could've been sisters—or at least cousins—to Bieber's The Row pair on March 23.)

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Meanwhile, Chalamet dressed the part of an L.A. cool-girl's boyfriend in oversize selects aplenty, including a a stark white long-sleeve and baggy light-wash jeans. At first, the Dune actor's brown-and-beige shoes looked like slim sneakers, but they're actually the new $1,250 Roadie Boots from Jonathan Anderson's Dior.

Kylie Jenner and Chalamet followed close behind, with the former in heeled flip-flops. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Sushi has become one of Kendall, Kylie, and Chalamet's go-to's for dinner outings. Most recently on Jan. 20, the three were spotted at L.A.'s Sushi Enya: Kylie in a camel-colored trench coat; Kendall in almost-identical jeans and The Row flats; and Chalamet wearing the Bieber-approved white sneaker revival. The trio is clearly sticking to a dress code of It-shoes that'll inspire the masses.

Shop Spring 2026 Shoe Trends Inspired by Kendall and Kylie Jenner