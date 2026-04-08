Timothée Chalamet Third-Wheels Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Date With Spring 2026's Biggest Shoe Trends
One wore high-vamp flats, while the other held down the flip-flops fort.
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Third-wheeling your sibling's date is a rite of passage—even when you're Kendall Jenner. On April 7, she met Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at West Hollywood's Sushi Park, where they each test-drove one of Spring 2026's winning shoe trends.
Kendall was the first to arrive to their Tuesday night reservation, dressed in a mustard yellow T-shirt and a black leather blazer. Its patent sheen instantly elevated the dark-wash, straight-leg jeans she's worn nonstop this season. Her black, square-toe ballerinas also seem to be a rewear—or, at the very least, a strong endorsement of the high-vamp flats taking over everyone's shoe wardrobe. (She's been photographed in them pretty much every month. Other fans include Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, and Rihanna.) She finished off her casual weeknight outfit with a paparazzi-blocking baseball cap, a leather bowling bag, and a red scarf.
Fresh off their apparent Turks and Caicos beach vacation, Kylie and Chalamet arrived later looking sun-kissed in their everyday basics. The former wore a black cropped tank top with low-rise trousers and another major spring shoe trend: heeled flip-flops. (The brand behind her shoes remains a mystery, but they could've been sisters—or at least cousins—to Bieber's The Row pair on March 23.)Article continues below
Meanwhile, Chalamet dressed the part of an L.A. cool-girl's boyfriend in oversize selects aplenty, including a a stark white long-sleeve and baggy light-wash jeans. At first, the Dune actor's brown-and-beige shoes looked like slim sneakers, but they're actually the new $1,250 Roadie Boots from Jonathan Anderson's Dior.
Sushi has become one of Kendall, Kylie, and Chalamet's go-to's for dinner outings. Most recently on Jan. 20, the three were spotted at L.A.'s Sushi Enya: Kylie in a camel-colored trench coat; Kendall in almost-identical jeans and The Row flats; and Chalamet wearing the Bieber-approved white sneaker revival. The trio is clearly sticking to a dress code of It-shoes that'll inspire the masses.
Shop Spring 2026 Shoe Trends Inspired by Kendall and Kylie Jenner
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.