After another award season of swerving joint step-and-repeats, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet ended his Marty Supreme press run at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Instead of evading paparazzi, the power couple posed arm-in-arm on the after-party's red carpet. Their color palette? Black and white, rather than Marty Supreme orange.

The Best Actor nominee arrived at the 2026 Oscars ceremony solo, before reuniting with a Schiaparelli-clad Jenner inside the Dolby Theatre. We'd seen her skintight, keyhole cut-out gown before—at creative director Daniel Roseberry's Spring 2024 runway show, displayed in pale pink crystals. Her after-party pick, on the other hand, was fresh from McQueen's mannequin.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were attached at the hip at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sister styling duo Mackenzie and Alexandra Rose Grandquist dressed their star client in all-black: her signature award season shade. (She wore it at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards and BAFTAs, too.) The corseted, halter-neck gown marked her first custom McQueen moment, following years of hunting down vintage.

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Black crepe satin was the backdrop for hundreds of intricately-placed, matching beads, according to the British maison. A slashed asymmetrical cut-out interrupted the black beadwork right at Jenner's hip bone. Then, shredded silk chiffon took over around Jenner's knees. Tiers cascaded like feathers past her McQueen "skull sandals" and onto an elongated train. To finish, Jenner popped on the label's Lustre earrings. However, you could barely see them beneath her bombshell waves.

A moment for Jenner's solo step-and-repeat in custom McQueen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Chalamet traded his ceremony Givenchy suit for another all-white set, this time with Chrome Hearts tags. Was its leather exterior a tribute to his first matchy-matchy moment with Jenner? Their bright orange Chrome Hearts looks played a major part in Chalamet's Marty Supreme press style. Either way, he left his button-down untucked to match the anti-Oscars energy of his lace-up boots.

Chalamet kept the PDA coming on the Vanity Fair red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before now, Jenner and Chalamet hadn't walked the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet together. They snuck into last year's invite-only soirée, though. The Kylie Cosmetics founder stole the show in a nearly-naked corset gown from Ashi Studio Spring 2025 Couture. Not only did Chalamet ditch his butter yellow ceremony suit to match, the actor went ultra-classic in a black satin suit and white button-down.

Jenner and Chalamet posed together inside the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, after skipping the red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you can believe it, another award season (Jenner's third) has already come to a close. Yes, Chalamet lost the Best Actor award to Michael B. Jordan, but the couple didn't leave empty handed. Jenner, for one, has become one of Hollywood's stealthiest Fashion Girlfriends. She joined the ranks of Iman, Elizabeth Hurley, and even Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, all of whom have never toned down their red carpet outfit so a man might shine brighter. With her acting career in its early stages (thanks, Charli xcx's The Moment) making headlines, who knows? The partners could return to an Oscars ceremony or after-party with Jenner as the movie star.