Anne Hathaway's Take On the Pencil Skirt Trend Looks Ready for Work at 'Runway' Magazine
It's not your average office-friendly midi.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Pencil skirts were a fixture in Andy Sachs's work closet pre- and post-Devil Wears Prada makeover montage. She debuted her best midis while abroad with Miranda Priestly, a move that stayed with Anne Hathaway until The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour arrived in London.
On April 23, Hathaway's inner Andy came out at the BBC Radio studios, where she flaunted stylist Erin Walsh's Stella McCartney pull. Walsh sourced Look 20 from the British designer's latest fashion show: a dark, heather-gray riff on the pencil skirt trend, featuring polo-esque buttons and a skintight, knee-grazing hemline. Because she's promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, the skirt wasn't your average office staple. Chocolate-brown fur trim—the Fall 2026 line's leading motif—added a contrasting peplum above the pencil slip's waistband.
The fur-trimmed pencil skirt was Hathaway and Walsh's second Devil Wears Prada 2 look from Stella McCartney. The first—a burgundy sequin skirt set and over-the-knee boots—started the sequel's month-long press tour in Mexico City. This time, the outfit's only burgundy appeared on her pointy suede pumps. (It seems the matching top-flap bag seen on last month's runway remained in her London hotel.)Article continues below
The Oscar winner earned extra points for coordinating her stilettos to her manicure. Bulgari's $730 Serpenti Sunglasses ended Hathaway's set on a Miranda Priestly-esque note.
Hathaway hasn't looked this ready for work at Runway all month. She's favored designer loans more suitable for after-hours fashion affairs. Perhaps she was inspired by the season's other VIP press tours, including Camila Morrone's for Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. The actor wore multiple pencil skirts around New York City, but her best boasted Gucci tags and came with a matching fitted blazer.
Just last week, Kate Hudson and Zendaya boarded the pencil skirt bandwagon while promoting Running Point Season 2 and The Drama. Stylist Mariel Haenn dressed Hudson in head-to-toe Chloé, including a knee-length, khaki-colored poplin skirt. Much like Hathaway's slip, additional fabric added some volume to the otherwise sleek silhouette. The next day, Zendaya surprised fans at a The Drama screening in the graphic tee trend, plus a vintage Louis Vuitton pencil skirt. Floral edging along the midi hem tapped into the lace-trimmed skirt trend, too.
It's unclear if pencil skirts made it onto Hathaway's The Devil Wears Prada 2 costume rack. The style was surprisingly absent from the on-set paparazzi spoilers. Even if they didn't, there's enough press tour style inspiration to last until fall, when pencil skirts will undeniably resurface again.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop the Pencil Skirt Trend Inspired by Anne Hathaway
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.