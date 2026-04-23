Pencil skirts were a fixture in Andy Sachs's work closet pre- and post-Devil Wears Prada makeover montage. She debuted her best midis while abroad with Miranda Priestly, a move that stayed with Anne Hathaway until The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour arrived in London.

On April 23, Hathaway's inner Andy came out at the BBC Radio studios, where she flaunted stylist Erin Walsh's Stella McCartney pull. Walsh sourced Look 20 from the British designer's latest fashion show: a dark, heather-gray riff on the pencil skirt trend, featuring polo-esque buttons and a skintight, knee-grazing hemline. Because she's promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, the skirt wasn't your average office staple. Chocolate-brown fur trim—the Fall 2026 line's leading motif—added a contrasting peplum above the pencil slip's waistband.

Anne Hathaway made the Devil Wears Prada 2 rounds in London wearing the pencil skirt trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fur-trimmed pencil skirt was Hathaway and Walsh's second Devil Wears Prada 2 look from Stella McCartney. The first—a burgundy sequin skirt set and over-the-knee boots—started the sequel's month-long press tour in Mexico City. This time, the outfit's only burgundy appeared on her pointy suede pumps. (It seems the matching top-flap bag seen on last month's runway remained in her London hotel.)

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The Oscar winner earned extra points for coordinating her stilettos to her manicure. Bulgari's $730 Serpenti Sunglasses ended Hathaway's set on a Miranda Priestly-esque note.

A model wore Hathaway's gray pencil skirt on the Stella McCartney Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Hathaway hasn't looked this ready for work at Runway all month. She's favored designer loans more suitable for after-hours fashion affairs. Perhaps she was inspired by the season's other VIP press tours, including Camila Morrone's for Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. The actor wore multiple pencil skirts around New York City, but her best boasted Gucci tags and came with a matching fitted blazer.

Camila Morrone also wore the pencil skirt trend on her March press tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just last week, Kate Hudson and Zendaya boarded the pencil skirt bandwagon while promoting Running Point Season 2 and The Drama. Stylist Mariel Haenn dressed Hudson in head-to-toe Chloé, including a knee-length, khaki-colored poplin skirt. Much like Hathaway's slip, additional fabric added some volume to the otherwise sleek silhouette. The next day, Zendaya surprised fans at a The Drama screening in the graphic tee trend, plus a vintage Louis Vuitton pencil skirt. Floral edging along the midi hem tapped into the lace-trimmed skirt trend, too.

It's unclear if pencil skirts made it onto Hathaway's The Devil Wears Prada 2 costume rack. The style was surprisingly absent from the on-set paparazzi spoilers. Even if they didn't, there's enough press tour style inspiration to last until fall, when pencil skirts will undeniably resurface again.

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