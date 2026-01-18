Don’t Return to Office Before Shopping These CEO-Coded Nordstrom Finds
New year, new work wardrobe.
The holidays are officially over, so it's time to put on real pants for the first time in weeks and head back into the office. I know, it's not a particularly inviting task, but there is a proven way to make getting dressed for work a bit more fun: shopping.
New year, new work wardrobe—and Nordstrom has everything you need. Thanks to their famously expansive inventory, the retailer will single-handedly make you feel excited to get dressed (for real) again.
Among the new-in finds on its virtual shelves sit all the trappings of a CEO's wardrobe, just waiting to be utilized. Shop new-in professional styles that will inspire you to perform your best. Brands like Madewell, Open Edit, and ASTR the Label are masters at making polished staples at affordable prices. Ahead, shop the retailer's best mix of blazers, blouses, skirts, trousers, laptop bags, and winter jackets—plus, all the chicest accessories to match.
Shop These Stylish Workwear Picks at Nordstrom
This is Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla's favorite laptop bag. She has owned it for more than a decade, and it's still in tip-top shape.
Inject a bit of personality into your professional wardrobe with these studded ballet flats.
A plain black suit will never go out of style, but there's just something about a chocolate brown iteration that feels so expensive.
My New Year's resolution is to work more suede into my wardrobe. This asymmetrical skirt is a great place to start.
I love loafers more than the average person, but they can easily start looking beat-up. Trade out your old pair for these glossy lug-sole beauties.
Worn with a blouse and loafers, leather pants can absolutely pass as workwear. Just FYI!
Thanks to Nordstrom, you'll never have to wear a boring button-down ever again.
There's nothing better than a trendy work bag with room for a laptop, am I right?
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.