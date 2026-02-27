On February 26, right when I accepted spring was still weeks away, Olivia Rodrigo styled the seasonal skirt trend of my early-April dreams. Once my eyes panned past her vintage Coach bag and sunglasses to her plaid midi skirt, I almost booked a flight to L.A. right then and there. If she keeps this up, I'll be cosplaying a West Coast It-girl by March 1.

Paparazzi caught Rodrigo in Pasadena, dressed in nearly every color of the rainbow—minus her cropped, $18 T-shirt from Brandy Melville. (Even her Love Story-branded matcha looked extra vibrant on Thursday afternoon.) Always on board for a high-low look, she stretched her 'fit to four-figure status with a $2,550, knee-grazing pencil skirt from Miu Miu. A plaid print in candy-colored red, orange, and green decorated the thick, wool-blend midi.

Olivia Rodrigo was all smiles thanks to spring weather and her equally-seasonal plaid skirt. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The skirt's cherry red strands set the color story for her accessories. Coach's vintage Ergo Bag—which joined Rodrigo's bag collection in Feb. 2024—returned to her shoulder. Technically, Coach still sells the snap-closure hobo bag, but not in Rodrigo's rich burgundy shade. She likely scored it at a vintage store, like so many of her fellow Coach-obsessed Gen Z-ers.

Next, the Mary Janes enthusiast slipped on a multi-strap, block-heel pair from Parisian brand Carel. They were much glossier than the Grammy winner's well-loved Coach bag, because Thursday marked their public debut.

Carel Kina - Red Patent Leather Mary Janes Pumps $690 at carel-paris.com

This time last year, Rodrigo helped crown plaid the It-pattern of the season. Checks in all shades and sizes aligned with her part-punk, part-polished aesthetic. A Damson Madder midi and a vintage Ralph Lauren shirtdress at Wimbledon 2025 both proved her point. Come October, she debuted two new-to-her finds—one in red-and-gray, the other in black-and-white—in L.A. and London, respectively.

Needless to say, I've never bought so many checkered pieces in one year. Rodrigo and I were equal parts consumed by the print, even before it surfaced on Spring 2026 runways from Dior, Burberry, Collina Strada, Anna Sui, and more. Now, everyone from Diesel and Daniela Gregis are bringing it back for Fall 2026's trend cycle. Once again, Rodrigo is right on time. To ensure you are too, shop another set of styles I'm currently eyeing to get ready for spring.

