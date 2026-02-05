On February 4, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Barker celebrated their new Skin Glaze Gummies—a collaboration between their Kylie Cosmetics and Lemme business empires—in matching skirt sets that'd make momager Kris Jenner proud.

A few days after their pomegranate-flavored gummies dropped, the moguls dressed in CEO mode for a stop by Ulta Beauty in Calabasas. Clearly, they coordinated via text beforehand: Both sisters styled near-identical sets. Jenner, for one, arrived in a plunging, blazer-inspired blouse, featuring oversize ripples in lieu of a classic collar. Its wrapped silhouette complemented her knee-length pencil skirt, which appeared equally skintight.

Kardashian Barker went a touch more Parisian with her all-black look, beginning with a velvet two-piece. Her button-down bodice's intricately beaded lapels echoed the nostalgic charm of a vintage store find. Since her thigh-hugging mini was slightly shorter than Jenner's, she used the oldest style hack in the book: semi-sheer tights. A beret, cat-eye sunglasses, and short leather gloves drove Kardashian Barker's Parisian point home.

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Barker walked hand-in-hand wearing almost-identical black skirt sets. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jenner and Kardashian Barker even selected matching shoes beforehand, but not just any pointy black pumps. Instead, they wore Christian Louboutin's four-inch Miss Z stilettos, inspired by longtime So Kate wearer Zendaya. Both pairs shined with freshly-polished, black patent leather. Jenner owns the Miss Zs in mule form, too.

Kardashian Barker and Jenner haven't professionally collaborated since 2018, when Kylie Cosmetics dropped the Kourt x Kylie makeup collection. Three mini eyeshadow palettes and three lipsticks sold out almost immediately, leaving fans hungry for a restock. A second drop never came.

Now, Kardashian Barker and Jenner are making up for lost time. Before their latest pap walk, the two announced the Skin Glaze Gummies with a top-notch recreation of an iconic Old Hollywood moment. (You know the Kardashian-Jenners adore 1950s pop culture. See Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress at the 2024 Met Gala for evidence.)

Sophia Loren (played by Jenner) and Jayne Mansfield (a.k.a. Kardashian Barker) posed in a haltered LBD and a satin ivory slip, respectively. A lavender bottle of the $30 gummies stood out in a sea of black-and-white film.

Jenner and Kardashian Jenner channeled '50s movie stars in a Lemme campaign. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

See the original circa-1957 photo, here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Kardashian-Jenners take collaborations very seriously, whether it stays in the family or reaches a fashion house like Dolce & Gabbana or Roberto Cavalli. Kardashian Barker and Jenner didn't embark on a full-blown press tour, but their matching sets filled our street style plates (and then some). Just imagine if Kim's SKIMS and Kylie's Khy team up one day. Kris Jenner would showcase their promo looks on the mantel, too.