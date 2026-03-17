I understand fashion insiders' excitement over Zendaya styling a week-old, Fall 2026 McQueen gown for her latest Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview. But will I ever secure fresh-off-the-runway McQueen? Not in this lifetime. The Bermuda short Zendaya tested before the broadcast, on the other hand, is a Spring 2026 trend I could wear as soon as tomorrow.

If you're an avid Jimmy Kimmel fan, you know celebrity guests are often photographed in their best street style outside the studio. Most fashion girls-turned-guests—Margot Robbie, Teyana Taylor, Miley Cyrus, and Elle Fanning—will wave to paparazzi dressed in their interview look.

Then there's Zendaya, who followed her surprise 2026 Oscars dress with a pre-interview Moschino outfit on March 16. Stylist Law Roach tracked down Look 45 from the Italian label's Fall 2026 runway show. First, Z stacked a slightly-undone, white button-down beneath a cool-toned gray blazer. Exaggerated shoulder pads and elongated ripples atop the blouse's collar offered eclectic twists on workwear. The surprises continued once Z traded traditional office pants for knee-length Bermuda shorts. Each pleated, trouser-inspired leg matched her gray blazer. To finish, The Drama actor slipped on her classic Christian Louboutin So Kates.

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Zendaya arrived at Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the Bermuda shorts trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See Zendaya's long shorts on the Moschino Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Zendaya's Bermuda suit couldn't be more different than what premiered on the air. The newlywed chatted all things The Drama, plus those AI-generated photos of her and Tom Holland's "wedding," in McQueen's haltered, nearly-naked Fall 2026 gown. She even shared a spoof video of her special day with Kimmel. (Did you really think the most private movie star would debut her wedding photos live on ABC?)

The late-night appearance wasn't completely devoid of nuptials content. Zendaya's McQueen gown embodied an It girl's bridesmaid dress, from the bow-tied back to the ruffled skirt and pastel floral print. It's her latest press tour take on wedding dressing, following her vintage little white dress at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood event.

Later, Zendaya traded her Bermuda shorts for fresh-from-the-runway McQueen. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back to her Bermudas: For Zendaya, the extra-long shorts are less a trend, and more a foolproof anti-pants pick. In Oct. 2015, she attended an amfAR Gala in a black Bermuda shorts suit. The three-piece set was slightly more fitted than Z's latest look. But it's certainly not the only time she pulled off such a silhouette. More recently at a Sept. 2023 Beyoncé concert, Zendaya paired a crystalized JW Anderson blazer with matching denim Bermuda shorts.

Zendaya's been a Bermuda shorts girl since 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems the runway circuit is finally catching up to Zendaya: Balenciaga, Hermès, Maison Margiela, Dries Van Noten, and Bottega Veneta all debuted Bermuda-ish shorts during Spring 2026 shows. Shortly after, Margot Robbie created a viral styling moment of her own by pairing black Bermuda shorts with mesh flats at the airport. That's all the proof I need to claim, "Bermudas are back."

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Zendaya's right—now's the time to stock up on similar styles. That way, when Bermuda weather arrives, you and I can hit the street style scene running.

Shop the Bermuda Shorts Trend Inspired by Zendaya