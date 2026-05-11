Lily Collins wore Carolina Herrera in seasons three, four, and five of Emily in Paris. On May 11, she caught up to her character's Wes Gordon pulls in a structural gold dress at the King's Trust Celebration.

Two weeks after the L.A. local arrived in London, dressed in white jeans and Adidas sneakers, Collins joined the city's red carpet circuit with a gilded gown worthy of Emily's closet. Creative director Gordon loaned her Look 47 from the Fall 2026 fashion show: a strapless, ankle-length dress, crafted from cascading rows of rectangular and circular rhinestones. The crystals started shining atop the straight-across neckline, continued past the fitted waist, and flared ever-so-slightly beneath her knees. The puzzle-piece pattern influenced Collins's gold accessories, including her glossy peep-toe pumps and matching hoop earrings.

Lily Collins arrived at the King's Trust Celebration in a gold Carolina Herrera gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 award season has come and gone, but May's buzziest red carpet events are giving gold the summer spotlight once again. Four months after Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn went gold for the Golden Globes, Ciara, Tate McRae, Margot Robbie, Gracie Abrams, Hailey Bieber, and more proved metallic fashion is art at the 2026 Met Gala. Collins's Carolina Herrera crystals leaned more white gold than Bieber's Saint Laurent breastplate, Robbie's custom Chanel gown, or Ciara's gold-flaked crown, all in yellow gold.

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Hailey Bieber arrived in a gold breastplate at the Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ciara decorated her Met Gala hair with a gold-flaked crown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie sourced Chanel for a subtle gold gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To no surprise, many guests at last weekend's Gold Gala honored the annual soirée's "Modern Gold" dress code with intention. The Pitt's Supriya Ganesh—and Gold100 honoree—told Marie Claire her floral Naeem Khan gown felt "really whimsical and beautiful." Meanwhile, actors Liza Soberano, Poorna Jagannathan, and KPop Demon Hunters star Arden Cho sourced AAPI designers Phan Huy, Do Long, and Rahul Mishra.

Supriya Ganesh wore a gold gown after talking to Marie Claire. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arden Cho followed suit in various shades of gold. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Collins, gold gowns were never a trend. Back in Sept. 2024, she made another metallic move in a ribbed Schiaparelli dress, featuring yellow-gold padlocks for shoulder straps. Hopefully her Carolina Herrera rhinestones will make the color trend a mainstay in her red carpet rotation, not just an of-the-moment, welcome surprise.

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TOPICS Met Gala