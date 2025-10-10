It's a tale as old as time: Once a bride says "I do," her stack of little white dresses starts collecting dust. But Selena Gomez only had 10 months before tying the knot. Who says she can't wear the bride-to-be staple as a newlywed, too?

On October 9, nearly two weeks after marrying Benny Blanco, Gomez was photographed in any bride's dream daytime dress. She sourced Dôen—perhaps at Taylor Swift's behest—for the Katherina Midi Dress. Its smocked bodice and puffed short sleeves would've shined at her bachelorette party this summer. Thankfully, the $350 find secured a close-up outside the Bel Air Hotel.

Paparazzi captured the A-lister in the LWD, plus complementary Mary Janes, after a lunch-turned-business-meeting. The ballet flats were beige with round toes and thick straps across each upper. A burgundy leather clutch—hidden under her shoulder—finished the set on an autumnal note.

Selena Gomez's LWD streak started last January, a month after she said "yes." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez modeled a bridal-worthy Dôen dress out in Los Angeles on October 9. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Knowing Swift, and her sartorial timeline, I'd say she put Dôen on Gomez's radar. The "Bejeweled" singer started wearing the L.A. label in 2020, during her folklore era. She's since stocked her closet with billowy blouses and floral sundresses aplenty, all with Dôen tags.

Gomez wore Dôen for the first time in 2022. She too prefers their poplin pieces, typically in preppy pastels. Two summers ago, the Quinn Dress popped up on her Instagram, which bares a shocking resemblance to her latest midi. It's still available, if you have $278 to spare.

The Katherina marked Gomez's first Dôen dress in two years, but hopefully, it'll start a street style streak. The brand's best-selling Gap collaboration is ripe for the taking, Gomez—and on sale, no less.

Shop Styles Inspired by Selena Gomez

