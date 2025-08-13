Bella Hadid Debuts the Next It Sneakerina With an Unreleased Saint Laurent Bag

Months after Bella Hadid danced Vivaia’s ballet sneakers to It-shoe status, the brand is teasing a “new era of sneakerina.” So naturally, the supermodel debuted their new ballet sneakers on August 12, fresh from the Fall/Winter 2025 line.

This week, Hadid has delivered enough style inspo to last the entire summer, pulling off polka-dot shorts, gingham capri pants, and a ruffled babydoll dress in a matter of days. Most recently, her streetwear streak continued in West Hollywood while out to lunch with friends. My sneakerhead side was immediately drawn to her Jogger Re-Nylon Yancys. The $159 sneakerinas appeared even slimmer than her Adidas Sambas, from the rounded toe box to the elasticized heel. They're available in black, burgundy, ivory, and stark white; Hadid chose the White Smokey Grey colorway.

The stark white uppers matched Hadid's matching set, starting with a tank top-turned bralette. Its rough, frayed edges suggest the Ôrebella founder DIY'ed it herself. She paired it with white jeans from Jean Paul Gaultier in a low-rise, wide-leg silhouette. Instead of wearing the complementary denim jacket, Hadid carried it in her hand.

Bella Hadid endorsed the ballet sneaker trend once again, with help from Vivaia. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hadid also heard Dakota Johnson and Zoë Kravitz’s directive to start styling fall pieces ASAP. First, she carried Saint Laurent's suede Icarino Bag: a rare micro-mini style that will hit stores in fall.

The brown quilted exterior was embroidered with the "YSL" logo, a trademark monogram seen on the Baby Icare and Sade Hobo Bags. Not only is she a Saint Laurent ambassador, she also frequently walks in the atelier's runway shows. So, of course she had first dibs on the unreleased purse. To finish, Hadid popped on wired oval-shaped sunglasses.

The unreleased Saint Laurent purse gave her all-white look a fall finish. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Vivaia's initial sneakerina, the Cristinas, launched in February 2025. Within weeks, the square-toe shoes received Hadid's endorsement, driving them to sell out on four (going on five) occasions.

They first became hard-to-get in March, when Hadid sported the ivory Cristinas, complete with satin laces and the skinniest of rubber soles. She leaned into their ballet-core complexion with dance-proof pieces, including capri leggings, a Saint Laurent bomber jacket, and even an oversize hair scrunchie. Clearly, Hadid was an instant fan, because two weeks later, she was spotted in the black Cristinas.

If Vivaia's Yancys are anything like the Cristinas, Hadid will get her hands on another colorway in the coming days. So, I highly advice you shop them now, while you still can. My cart's already full.

