Julia Roberts's structured gray suit, inspired by her 1990 Golden Globes look. Michelle Williams's boho-chic Chloé dress. Emma Stone in vintage Donna Karan. VIP guests on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert have gifted fans some of the year's most nostalgic moments. On October 22, Stone maintained the show's reputation by sourcing a legendary piece of movie history, originally worn by Gwyneth Paltrow.

Emma Stone delivered '90s elegance in vintage Donna Karan Spring 1996. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So far, Stone's press tour for Bugonia has highlighted fresh-off-the-runway and custom pulls from Louis Vuitton. (She is a brand ambassador, after all.) For her first late-night look since June 2024, Stone and stylist Petra Flannery instead sourced the archives—the Hollywood ones, that is. Her grand entrance at the Ed Sullivan Theater spotlighted a matching skirt set from Donna Karan Spring 1996. Its leaf green silk popped against Stone's copper-colored hair. The collared, long-sleeve blouse was held together by a string.

She paired it with the matching bias-cut skirt. Together, the two-piece screamed '90s nostalgia. Extra points for her unseasonal sandals: a bold yet elegant choice for an October outing. The black Manolo Blahniks are the kitten heel version of Jennifer Lawrence's toe-ring Susa Sandals, which she's worn on repeat since 2022.

Any millennial or movie buff will recognize Stone's Donna Karan set from 1998's Great Expectations. The romantic drama turned out to be one of Paltrow's most memorable performances, thanks in part to the top-tier costumes. Paltrow plays Estella in the Charles Dickens adaptation, alongside Ethan Hawke as her love interest. She meets Hawke's character in Central Park, dressed in the Donna Karan Spring 1996 select. Paltrow's slingback sandals bared a striking resemblance to Stone's Manolo Blahniks.

Back in '98, Gwyneth was photographed on the Great Expectations set wearing Donna Karan Spring 1996. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

"All of my clothes in that movie were Donna Karan, pretty much," Paltrow told Vogue in 2021. "I had remembered that Donna had done a very green collection and it just so happened that it was all kind of perfect, and perfectly nineties, and elegant, and perfect for this character." She wasn't wrong. The Spring 1996 line featured more than 13 looks in that same leafy shade. You'd think the runway show was made for Great Expectations. "Everything in the movie was green. Every set, every fabric, every costume," Paltrow added.

A close-up was, of course, required. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vintage Donna Karan is having a moment right now, especially among It girls. At the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party, Jenna Ortega stole the show in an ethereal Donna Karan Resort 2004 gown. That same month, Doechii revived the naked dress trend in Donna Karan Fall 2014. Last month, Hailey Bieber promoted Rhode's move to Sephora in a gray skirt set, courtesy of the aforementioned Spring 1996 collection.

Clearly, Stone's homage to Great Expectations couldn't have come at a better time.

