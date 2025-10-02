It seems Fforme's Spring 2026 show unleashed the tomato girl within Katie Holmes. Watching the New York Fashion Week runway from the front row—in head-to-toe tomato red—encouraged Holmes to stock up on the trend, even though its supposed sell-by date has passed.

Holmes is singlehandedly transforming tomato girl summer into tomato girl fall, one street style look at a time. On October 1, her crimson streak continued by layering a knee-length shirt dress over black leggings. These weren't the flared yoga pants beloved by Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski, however. Holmes channeled the 2010s in a skintight pair, elevated only by tomato-red accessories.

Her ballet flats and bag—from Manusr Gavriel and Métier, respectively—were both fresh-from-the-vine red. Her $5,250 top-handle tote, named the Private Eye, sold out days after she debuted it on Sept. 17. (Its multi-pocket model is also available in black, navy, and beige, while you await a restock.) In a shocking twist, Holmes's ballet flats—courtesy of celebrity-beloved Mansur Gavriel—are still online for $395.

Katie Holmes is standing firm in her tomato girl fall stance. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Nearly every piece in Holmes's outfit incorporated farmer's market energy. Even her vintage leather jacket from Mayle evoked a shine solely replicated by actual fruit. The cropped coat was collarless, apart from gold buttons on either bust. They matched her pendant necklace and hoop earrings, both in yellow gold.

For once, Holmes and the Fall 2025 runways aren't entirely in alignment. Shows from Khaite, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Dior, Gabriela Hearst, and Chanel all made a case for what fashion features editor Emma Childs calls "Chili Flake." That red tint borders on burgundy and ruby, appearing mostly on outerwear this season.

Holmes is actually ahead of the catwalk cycle: Tomato red is set to be a major Spring 2026 shade, aided by Jonathan Anderson's debut Dior women's collection, Cecilie Bahnsen, Stella McCartney, Dries Van Noten, and Lanvin, among others. Though the Dawson's Creek alum only attended Spring 2026 shows in New York, she's clearly keeping tabs on fashion month from afar.

Shop Tomato Styles Inspired by Katie Holmes

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors