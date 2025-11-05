Tyla's grand entrance at the 2025 Glamour Women of the Year Awards sent fashion girls everywhere sprinting for the archives.

Let's rewind to November 4, when the magazine hosted Demi Moore, Rachel Zegler, Olandria Carthen, and Ms. Rachel at New York's Plaza Hotel. Tyla—one of Glamour's guests of honor—began posing for photographers in a look that probably elicited a few gasps IRL. Stylist Ronnie Hart brought the moment to life by sourcing a vintage Dior by John Galliano gown, courtesy of New York City-based secondhand store, Vintage Heritage. The Spring/Summer 1998 "In a Boudoir Mood" dress looked good as new.

The floor-grazing, leafy-green silk gown was the epitome of '90s slip dresses. Its textile base was juxtaposed by metallic silver strands, which caught the light against Tyla's décolletage. A single spaghetti-strap, dangling atop her tricep, aligned with the slips of yesteryear. (See Kate Moss's naked dress circa-1993 for proof.) Hand-beaded fringe created a short cap-sleeve on Tyla's opposing shoulder.

Tyla looked every bit a '90s fashion girl in vintage Dior by John Galliano. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever the collector of statement necklaces, Tyla upped the '90s nostalgia with numerous strings of pearls wrapped around her neck. Her tiered Pandora pearls created a strikingly makeshift choker—an elegant callout to her shoulder's details.

Tyla layered a longer pearl necklace, also from Pandora, with smaller gemstones underneath, which draped beyond her dress's neckline. Its yellow gold hardware complemented another necklace, featuring pearl-less chainlink.

Zoom in to fully appreciate Tyla's top-tier jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the red carpet, the Grammy winner's shoes remained unseen. The after-party, however, gave her D'accori Belle Sandals their flowers. She chose sky-high, 155mm platforms in a slightly more pigmented shade of green. Each hourglass-shaped heel was just as eye-catching as the pointy platform. In addition to Tyla's "Chameleon Green" colorway, the British brand offers the model in metallic silver, bronze, black, and more.

At the after-party, her D'accori shoes were quite the conversation-starter. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyla maximized Glamour's Women of the Year celebration by attending the U.K. edition last week. On Oct. 30, she made headlines in a skirt set from George Trochopoulos Fall 2025. Tyla took zero short cuts from the original runway look—she even styled the mussel-shell shawl without a shirt underneath. Her low-rise maxi skirt appeared semi-sheer (as demonstrated on the catwalk). The pop star's legs peeked through horizontal stripes, each varying in opacity.

Last week, Tyla set a high bar for herself at Glamour U.K.'s A-list bash. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, Glamour brings out the best in Tyla. This much was clear two weeks ago, when she pulled off fringed Stella McCartney on the issue's cover. Fans aren't ready to turn the page on this collaboration.