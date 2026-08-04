Dua Lipa's Date-Night Look Came With a Dangerously Low-Cut Gown and $67,000 Earrings

Dua Lipa is in full wifey mode. For some newlyweds, that means a barrage of delicate ivory dresses on the southern coast of Italy. For this international pop star, however, her vibe leans more moody and sexy, and the venue is a glamorous red carpet.

On August 03, Lipa fulfilled her marital duty in style by supporting her husband Callum Turner's new film One Night Only and attending the New York City premiere. Embracing her patented edgy girl aesthetic, the "Dance the Night" singer wore a custom Ferragamo gown with a positively lethal neckline for the couple's first red carpet appearance as a married couple.

The low V dipped nearly to her belly button—a detail mimicked in the gown's exceptionally low back. The drop-waist creation went smoothly from skin-tight and sultry around the torso to whimsically vintage on the bottom. Embracing the 1920s flapper vibe, Lipa served a heavy helping of silk fringe (a trend set to dominate fall fashion).

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Dua Lipa attended the One Night Only New York premiere in custom Ferragamo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lipa went without a necklace, allowing the trailing scarf detail at her collar to hold focus. But when it came to her wrists and lobes, all bets were off. Stylist Lorenzo Posocco chose to frost her in Bulgari's iconic Serpenti motif.

The global brand ambassador for the fine jewelry house wore a gold, wrap-around bracelet and a matching ring—to complement her famous signet engagement ring, of course—before finishing with the pièce de résistance: a pair of $67,000 diamond-encrusted, snake head earrings.

The gown had a low-cut neckline and an even lower back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, Turner looked every bit the movie star in a midnight blue double-breasted suit. The set was styled playfully, with a contrasting button-down in butter yellow (a color trend that shows no signs of slowing down) and a striped tie in espresso brown.

She walked the red carpet with her husband Callum Turner, who stars in the new film. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Married life has simply never looked better.

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