There's no official rule stating that you can't wear red nail polish year-round, but fall is most often the time of year that most people's standard cherry red nail color turns to a deep burgundy or oxblood—it's one of the most popular nail colors of the season. Selena Gomez, for example, has worn the color for multiple occasions throughout the last month alone, and now Demi Moore is giving the moody shade a spin.

The Substance actress attended the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, where she wore a sheer, halter-neck gown with beaded floral details. Since her dress did most of the talking, she kept her glam pretty straightforward, with her hair styled in soft waves and a middle part and slightly smokey eye makeup. Her nails were also pretty simple: they were filed into an oval shape and painted a solid, deep red color courtesy of celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt.

Demi Moore attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 1. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red is already a beloved nail color, but deeper shades like maroon, oxblood, dark cherry, and wine red typically begin to pop up more in the fall and winter. That's because it's a rich, sophisticated color that can make any manicure look luxurious while still capturing the moodiness of the season.

For most of her recent outings, Moore has opted for naked or nude nails, but if there was ever a time to give a simple manicure a dark twist, it's now. Shop some of the best oxblood nail polishes ahead.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors