Even Demi Moore Is a Fan of Winter's Sexiest Nail Polish Shade
Vampy reds never get old.
There's no official rule stating that you can't wear red nail polish year-round, but fall is most often the time of year that most people's standard cherry red nail color turns to a deep burgundy or oxblood—it's one of the most popular nail colors of the season. Selena Gomez, for example, has worn the color for multiple occasions throughout the last month alone, and now Demi Moore is giving the moody shade a spin.
The Substance actress attended the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 1, where she wore a sheer, halter-neck gown with beaded floral details. Since her dress did most of the talking, she kept her glam pretty straightforward, with her hair styled in soft waves and a middle part and slightly smokey eye makeup. Her nails were also pretty simple: they were filed into an oval shape and painted a solid, deep red color courtesy of celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt.
Red is already a beloved nail color, but deeper shades like maroon, oxblood, dark cherry, and wine red typically begin to pop up more in the fall and winter. That's because it's a rich, sophisticated color that can make any manicure look luxurious while still capturing the moodiness of the season.
For most of her recent outings, Moore has opted for naked or nude nails, but if there was ever a time to give a simple manicure a dark twist, it's now. Shop some of the best oxblood nail polishes ahead.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.