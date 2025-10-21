On behalf of fashion girls everywhere, I'd like to thank Ryan Murphy for casting Kim Kardashian in All's Fair, if only because it gave us the opportunity to see some rare vintage Dior by John Galliano on the red carpet.

The countdown to the legal drama's release is on (mark your calendars for November 4). But not before a few more press tour stops from one of the show's leading ladies. Kardashian—plus her buzzy co-stars Teyana Taylor, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, and Niecy Nash—jetted from L.A. to Paris for a premiere on October 20, which also happened to be her 45th birthday. Of course, her birthday dress had to be extra special, so stylist Dani Levi outfitted her in a decadent Dior gown from the brand's Spring 2000 collection.

Even though it's roughly 25 years old, the dress's baby blue satin looked fresh-from-the-runway on the step-and-repeat. Its embroidered panels—cascading diagonally from her hip to a mermaid hem—effortlessly hugged each curve. To further emphasize the plunging neckline, Kardashian dangled one cap sleeve off her shoulder. A zipper down the center gave the princess-y bodice that Galliano edge we all know and love.

Kim Kardashian stole the show in vintage Dior by John Galliano. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In order to flaunt the grandeur of her 25-year-old pull, she opted for minimal jewelry, trading in a necklace for diamond earrings and rings, all from Repossi. One ear cuff—encrusted with six pear-shaped diamonds—rings up for $25,250 alone.

On the Dior runway, the gown was styled quite differently. To this day, Galliano is known for his avant-garde imaginings of classic fabrics, shades, and silhouettes. This was very much evident at the Spring 2000 show: The model debuting the gown was styled with a matching headpiece, complete with a chin strap. What started as a jockey's helmet transformed into a structural masterpiece, with tulle accents on the crown that stretched far beyond the model's head. Zoom in, and you'll see a matching Dior Saddle bag—also in beautiful baby blue.

Back in 2000, a model wore Kim Kardashian's exact gown on the Dior runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Kardashian's birthday is always one for the look books. But walking the red carpet on her birthday? Now that's iconic. Last year, her special day was rather intimate: The Skims founder blew out her candles at home in a naked PVC dress from Diesel. This year's birthday suit, on the other hand, was a full-blown piece of fashion history.