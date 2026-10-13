$130 Ugg Tasman Slippers Give Zoë Kravitz's Beloved Ballet Flats an Overdue Day Off

Of course, she went with a moody fall colorway.

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Zoë Kravitz styled Ugg slippers with her signature purple scarf in NYC with Riley Keough
(Image credit: Splash News)

On October 12, Zoë Kravitz's and her beloved purple scarf took a romantic stroll in New York City. This time, Harry Styles wasn't the third-wheel. Co-star Riley Keough, instead took his place—making for a stylish matching moment.

Kravitz (who prefers slipper-style ballet flats over actual slippers) finally put her favorite It shoes on pause. Instead, she styled her casual look with a celebrity-approved pair of Uggs—a first for her.

Paparazzi spotted Kravitz and Keough on the set of Die Alive in New York City, an upcoming rom-com from Margot Robbie's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. In between scenes, Kravitz kept it casual in a white long-sleeve shirt, black straight-leg pants, the purple scarf she can't stop wearing, and her new Ugg Tasman II Slippers.

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Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz styled Ugg slippers with her signature purple scarf in NYC with Riley Keough

Zoë Kravitz debuted (what seem to be) her first Ugg slippers on the set of Die Alive in NYC.

(Image credit: Splash News)

Recognize the suede outer, braided trim, and foam soles? That's because the same $130 slippers have been worn by Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Mikey Madison. Selena Gomez and Scarlett Johansson also made their respective returns to the sets of Only Murders In the Building and The Exorcist in the comfort-forward footwear. So it's no surprise that the grab-and-go Uggs landed another (off-screen) role in Hollywood.

Kravitz isn't the only Die Alive actor with Uggs at the ready in her trailer. Keough also traded her character's on-screen footwear for Ugg's black Classic II Boots, which retail for $195. The shoe boasts the same buttery-soft suede as Kravitz's slippers, except the shafts extended far beyond her ankles.

At this point, Kravitz is a Hollywood mainstay. Even so, Ugg slippers seem to be a new addition to her moviemaking survival kit. She's never been seen wearing a pair of Uggs before—whereas I wear them pretty much every time I leave the house.

Shop other VIP-supported styles below. Then, elevate them with the purple trend à la Kravitz.

Shop Ugg Slippers Inspired by Zoë Kravitz

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.