Kravitz (who prefers slipper-style ballet flats over actual slippers) finally put her favorite It shoes on pause. Instead, she styled her casual look with a celebrity-approved pair of Uggs—a first for her.
Paparazzi spotted Kravitz and Keough on the set of Die Alive in New York City, an upcoming rom-com from Margot Robbie's production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. In between scenes, Kravitz kept it casual in a white long-sleeve shirt, black straight-leg pants, the purple scarf she can't stop wearing, and her new Ugg Tasman II Slippers.
Recognize the suede outer, braided trim, and foam soles? That's because the same $130 slippers have been worn by Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Mikey Madison. Selena Gomez and Scarlett Johansson also made their respective returns to the sets of Only Murders In the Buildingand The Exorcist in the comfort-forward footwear. So it's no surprise that the grab-and-go Uggs landed another (off-screen) role in Hollywood.
UGG
Tasman II Genuine Shearling Lined Slipper
Kravitz isn't the only Die Alive actor with Uggs at the ready in her trailer. Keough also traded her character's on-screen footwear for Ugg's black Classic II Boots, which retail for $195. The shoe boasts the same buttery-soft suede as Kravitz's slippers, except the shafts extended far beyond her ankles.
UGG
Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot
At this point, Kravitz is a Hollywood mainstay. Even so, Ugg slippers seem to be a new addition to her moviemaking survival kit. She's never been seen wearing a pair of Uggs before—whereas I wear them pretty much every time I leave the house.
Shop other VIP-supported styles below. Then, elevate them with the purple trend à la Kravitz.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.