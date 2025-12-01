The industry's elite only had one month between New York City's CFDA Awards and London's Fashion Awards. Still, the tight deadline was no match for It girls. Nothing could stop best-dressed guests at the 2025 Fashion Awards from hitting another red carpet so soon.

On December 1, the British Fashion Council and Pandora transformed the Royal Albert Hall into England's Met Gala. Local and visiting style muses earned spots on the guest list, before raising funds for BFC Foundation’s grant and education programs, which supports future fashion professionals. The evening's host, Colman Domingo, welcomed VIP stars in a custom Burberry suit, which honored the Fashion Awards' home turf. Anok Yai looked every bit the Model of the Year recipient, while Glenn Martens, Jonathan Anderson, Miuccia Prada, Willy Chavarria, and more vied for Designer of the Year.

Last year's Fashion Awards had everything—including Rihanna's surprise Christian Lacroix-clad appearance, which set a high bar for the next annual affair. Her vintage fur coat and Pamela Anderson-esque hat (circa-Fall 2002 Couture) is still the blueprint to beat.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stole the show at the 2024 Fashion Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna RSVP'd "no" to the 2025 Fashion Awards, but all hope for a stacked best-dressed list wasn't lost. Stars like Cate Blanchett, Raye, and Alexa Chung held down the sartorial fort in her honor, all while promoting London-based designers. Ahead, catch up on the best-dressed celebrities at the first Monday in December.

Cate Blanchett wearing Givenchy

Cate Blanchett wore custom Givenchy at the 2025 Fashion Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a photo op with Givenchy's Sarah Burton (the creative behind her suit-inspired dress), Blanchett posed for a solo shot. This allowed her off-the-shoulder satin lapels, peekaboo bra, and white cuffs their proper close-up.

Lila Moss wearing 16Arlington

The 23-year-old channeled a seasoned sartorial veteran. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marking her third Fashion Awards 'fit in a row, Moss sourced 16Arlington's Spring 2026 line for Look 2. A feather-trimmed collar and hem bookended her lacy slip dress. Even the model's Mary Jane-looking pumps hailed from the two-month-old collection.

Anok Yai wearing Dilara Findikoglu

Give it up for the Model of the Year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To accept her Model of the Year award, Yai had the privilege of wearing custom Dilara Findikoglu. It wasn't just any corseted mermaid gown. The ivory satin design evoked deconstructed undergarments, one of the Turkish designer's signatures. A cotton, lace-lined petticoat peeked out from beneath the silky overlay, which flowed angelically as she walked.

Alex Consani wearing McQueen

Alex Consani made a case for the skull print's comeback. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If anyone can maximize the Alexander McQueen skull scarf's revival, it's Alex Consani with a custom two-piece. The early-aughts pattern covered a strapless wrap top, plus a low-waisted maxi skirt, both in black with red skulls. She exuded '90s supermodel energy with ease.

Alexa Chung wearing Chloé

Alexa Chung looked every bit a London girl in a fashion-ified raincoat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Chloé's longtime muse, Chung had first dibs on Chemena Kamali's Spring 2026 line. She chose the fit-and-flare raincoat dress seen in Look 28, which was made for winter in London. Its striking neck tie and drop waist called for minimal accessories. Croc-embossed Christen pumps matched the coat's ivory exterior.

Colman Domingo wearing Burberry

Colman Domingo was certainly the host with the most. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 Fashion Awards host set a high bar for future attendees in a custom pinstripe suit from Burberry. The two-piece's color story felt nostalgic, especially alongside Boucheron's take on the diamond brooch trend.

Raye in Ferrari

The singer stole the show in custom Ferrari. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The British Fashion Council tapped Raye to perform during the ceremony. She was a sight to behold in a custom off-the-shoulder dress, created just for her by Ferrari. The rhinestone-encrusted bodice shined just as much as her Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Iris Law wearing Miu Miu

This Miu Miu gown was made to be worn by Iris Law. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Law pulled off the peekaboo bra craze with ease, weeks after Kylie Jenner and Ella Purnell tested it. Similar to Jenner, Law's satin slip and fur stole hailed from Miu Miu, while her fashion glasses appeared to be a personal pick.

Amelia Gray wearing H&M x Stella McCartney

I need Amelia Gray's H&M moment as soon as it drops. (Image credit: Getty Images)

H&M's upcoming collaboration with Stella McCartney made headlines at the 2025 Fashion Awards. Amelia Gray helped bring the announcement to life, dressed in a semi-sheer rhinestone mini dress from the Spring 2026 collection. A contrasting yellow gold belt added that signature Stella slouch you know and love.