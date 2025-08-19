Whoever cast Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler in Caught Stealing is a genius. I already adore their bond days into their press tour. Not only do the co-stars match each other's acting caliber, they're on the same sartorial level as well.

On August 19, Kravitz and Butler took their friendship to the next level. They coordinated in black-and-white for the crime comedy's London premiere. What's more, both A-listers wore head-to-toe Saint Laurent. Kravitz and Butler are brand ambassadors for YSL Beauty, meaning they had first dibs on creative director Anthony Vaccarello's looks.

My eyes immediately went to Kravitz in a satin halter-neck gown. (What can I say? It's the Kravitz effect.) It wasn't your average little black dress—an ivory bow gathered the floor-length skirt at her hip like delicate drapery. In addition to an open back, Kravitz's leg peeked through a hip-high slit, revealing Saint Laurent's Frankie Mules.

Zoë Kravitz stole the show in Saint Laurent at the Caught Stealing premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Butler matched Kravitz's energy in black and white. He tucked an equally low-cut tank into low-waisted trousers, alongside a double-breasted blazer. Oxfords, also with Saint Laurent tags, finished the Elvis actor's classic combo.

The two matched each other's sartorial level on the blue carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, back to Kravitz, because her five-figure jewelry deserves equal applause. The price of her Jessica McCormack hoop earrings is so high, it's not even available online. (I'd have to request that from the New York-based brand.) I do know they feature 3.53-carat round-cut diamonds in the designer's signature blackened setting.

Her earrings coordinated to her east-west pinky ring, also from McCormack. The sparkler's price tag similarly remains a mystery.

Zoë's 6.27-carat pinky ring was hard to miss. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few hours earlier, Kravitz and Butler hit their first photo call—not in the same designer, but similar boho styles. Kravitz's stylist, Danielle Goldberg dressed her in a pale yellow midi dress from Saint Laurent. The ruffled sleeves and floral embroidery matched the free-spirited look of Butler's ripped T-shirt, brown suede jacket, and green jeans.

Just hours before, Zoë and Austin posed together at a London photo-call. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately, Caught Stealing doesn't hit theaters until August 29. I'm looking on the bright side: My timeline will be flooded with Kravitz and Butler sightings aplenty. Fingers crossed their ambassadorships can secure another Saint Laurent look or two. I'll be manifesting one with each Instagram refresh.

