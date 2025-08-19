Zoë Kravitz's Caught Stealing press tour is in full swing, so expect an uptick in The Row and Saint Laurent looks on your timeline. According to Kravitz's step-and-repeat on August 19, her street style loyalty to both designers—and the boho trend revival—extends to the red carpet.

For the London leg's first official photo-call, Kravitz (who plays Austin Butler's love interest, Yvonne) channeled the film's '90s-era aesthetic. While her character's style reads both grungy and girly, Kravitz tapped the latter side in a boho flutter-sleeve dress, courtesy of Saint Laurent. (Rumor has it, celebrity stylist, Danielle Goldberg is behind the look.) The short-sleeve style featured a plunging V-shaped neckline, ruffled shoulders, plus blink-and-you'll-miss-it florals, which blended into the pale yellow fabric. Its sheath-like skirt stopped right above her ankles, revealing her fall-ish footwear.

Sure, sky-high heels are popular for photo ops (see Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Season 2 cycle for proof). Kravitz's bow-embellished Awar Ballet Flats from The Row felt more apt with her daytime dress, however. She owns the ruched slippers in the block heel model, though the $1,004 pair appears to be a new find. To finish, Kravitz accessorized with matching Saint Laurent sunglasses.

Zoë Kravitz delivered daytime outfit inspiration in a flowy LWD and ballet flats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the rooftop photo op, Kravitz was photographed beside her car in the same designer dress—plus another Saint Laurent addition. She carried the Le 5 à 7 Hobo Bag, complete with an adjustable shoulder strap, a top-flap closure, and the "YSL" Cassandre logo atop the black body. It retails for $2,500, but knowing Kravitz, she'll get her money's worth in a week's time.

Following her photo op, Zoë added a Saint Laurent purse to her final 'fit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravitz is just as devoted to Saint Laurent and The Row as she is to Jessica McCormack, the London-based designer behind Zendaya's $120,000 engagement ring. Kravitz's jewelry box is overflowing with McCormack creations, most of which exceed the five-figure record.

On Tuesday, Kravitz went necklace-free, instead styling diamond drop earrings and a 1.5-carat pinky ring, ringing in at $39,000. In true McCormack form, the round diamond perched in a blackened white gold setting—the same signature on Zendaya's sparkler.

Jessica McCormack 1.50ct Diamond & Blackened Gold Button Back Ring $39,000 at us.jessicamccormack.com

Based on her New York outfits last week, including an anti-summer vest set, I assumed Kravitz was going for reinvented menswear all tour long. Her boho dress and ballet flats suggest otherwise. No matter which fall trend she's sampling, I'll applaud any outfit with Kravitz and Goldberg's touch.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Boho Styles Inspired by Zoë Kravitz