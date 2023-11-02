It’s official! The Council for Design Creators of America, usually known as CFDA, has announced the nominees and celeb lineup of award presenters for its 2023 ceremony. Taking place on Nov. 6th in New York City, this year's event will be hosted by Andi Sachs herself, Anne Hathaway. The Oscar-winning actress takes over the role from Sarah Jessica Parker (the And Just Like That... star dropped out due to “unforeseen circumstances.”)

The night is one of fashion’s favorite events, often hosted at some of New York City’s top venues. This year is no different, taking place at the American Museum of Natural History on the Upper West Side.

Various awards presented at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards will include the American Womenswear Designer of the Year Scholarship, the American Jewelry Designer of the Year Award, and the Shop with Google US Emerging Innovator Award. Hathaway will present the American Womenswear Designer of the Year Award alongside Narciso Rodriguez. This year’s nominees include Catherine Holstein of Khaite, Raul Lopez of Luar, Tory Burch, Christopher John Rogers, and Joseph Altuzurra.

Stylist Law Roach with Kerry Washington, Marie Claire's March 2023 coverstar, at last year's CFDA Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other confirmed celebs include Laura Linney, who is slated to present the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Scholarship to designer Maria Cornejo . Naomi Watts will give the media award to Alina Cho in honor of Eugenia Shepherd, and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri will co-present The American Accessory Designer of the Year with Prabal Gurung . R&B artist Mary J. Blige will present a new hip-hop tribute film by music video director Hype Williams, produced by New Era.

The most anticipated award is the Shop with Google American Emerging Designer of the Year, which often catapults designers from up-and-coming to household name status. This year’s nominees include Rachel Scott of Diotima, Carly Mark of Puppets and Puppets , Tanner Fletcher's Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell, and Bach Mai and Connor Mcknight of their eponymous labels. Zac Posen and Charles Melton will present the award.

The CFDA is a nonprofit organization founded in 1962 that advocates for designers by providing funding and career development opportunities. The organization provides its employees with realistic and relevant thought leadership and career development opportunities. Tailored funding programs and many open positions for donations and grants support future founders and researchers. In addition to supporting this annual CFDA design sponsorship, the organization manages the design calendar and is the official program organizer for New York Fashion Week.

Stay tuned to this post, as we'll be updating it once this year's winners are announced.