You Can Credit Fenty Beauty For Mary J. Blige's Super Bowl LVI Makeup Look

ICYMI, Super Bowl LVI took over Los Angeles on Sunday night. While the Rams put on quite a show for the packed stadium, I'm here to talk about the Halftime Show. For us non-football fans, the event was really more of a concert full of L.A's finest. While Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar all put on amazing performances in their own right, Mary J. Blige really stole the show in her head-to-toe disco ball look. Her reflective glow wasn't just about her outfit—her makeup look was just as radiant, if not more so! And what other makeup brand but Fenty Beauty could have been behind that glow? The iconic singer relied on the Rihanna-owned brand for her Super Bowl makeup look, and I have all the details.

The look in question is super easy to emulate. Blige's longtime makeup artist Porsche Cooper gave Blige super-glowy skin, an exaggerated smoky eye, and a glossy neutral lip for the occasion. Her base started out by paring the brand's best-selling Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation in shade 420 with the Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Longwear Liquid Concealer in two different shades—400 and 420—for an all-over smooth, matte finish. A touch of the Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Setting Powder in the shade Honey also made sure that her skin looked totally flawless under the stadium lights.

Her chiseled cheekbones came courtesy of the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick in the shade Espresso, while the new Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer in shade Mocha Mami gave Blige's skin a touch of added sun-kissed warmth.

Now onto the fun part: that glow! Cooper used layered the Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in Cognac Candy and the brand-new Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter in the shade Honey Hawtie for a near-blinding effect that made me gasp all the way from my living room, a good 3,000 miles away from where the performance took place.

(Image credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Her deep smoky eye look actually had hints of plum and silver in it, and came courtesy of two different palettes from Fenty Beauty: the Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette in True Neutrals and Smoky. The shade Cumin' Get It was applied in the crease, while the shade That Deep? rimmed her upper and lower lash line. Black eyeliner is a must for any dramatic look, and Cooper used both a liquid and a pencil liner from the brand to add even more definition.

Finally, her lip look included the also brand-new Icon Refillable Lipstick in the shade Motha Luva layered underneath the fan-favorite Gloss Bomb in the shade Fenty Glow, a Rihanna signature.

Ready to play makeup artist for yourself? Keep scrolling to shop a few of the products that Cooper used on Mary J. Blige below.