Anne Hathaway's Perfect Beachy Waves at the 2023 CFDA Awards Are Courtesy of This Volume-Boosting Mousse

Anne Hathaway has added a blue-jeans-inspired look to her highly impressive red carpet cannon. As the host of the 2023 CFDA Awards, the actress appeared in New York City on Monday wearing a floral-print denim skirt and corset combo from Ralph Lauren’s S/S 2024 collection—plus some major diamonds. While the stunning jewels may not be in our future, her understated hair and makeup are extremely easy to recreate. Luckily, I know exactly how she achieved the look, which celebrity hairstylist Orlando Pita said was inspired by "all-American beauty."

Pita utilized only a few products on Hathaway's already-luscious locks. After applying the protein-rich Former Glory treatment spray, he added Great Inflate Mousse, blow-drying with a ceramic barrel brush to give the famous brunette's locks some extra air. Set with Body Breakthrough Volume Boosting Hairspray, the loose waves were the work of a 1.5-inch curling iron, which I will now forever consider the perfect size barrel.

Hathaway's makeup was the work of Gucci Westman, founder of the beloved beauty brand Westman Atelier. To get The Princess Diaries' star's skin ready for its many close ups, Westman utilized Shiseido's Vital Perfection Collection. Then, she went in with the makeup, perfecting her complexion with Westman Atelier's Complexion Drops in the shade "Atelier 0.5" and Vital Skin Foundation in "N." After adding some contour and blush (that would be the Face Trace Contour Stick in "biscuit" and new Baby Cheeks Blush Powder in "petal"), Westman mixed some shine-enhancing magic with two shades, "Peau de Soleil" and "Peau de Pêche," of her Liquid Super Loaded Tinted Highlighter, creating a glow that, honestly, I thought was just part of Hathaway's regular, woke-up-like-this appearance.

Perfectly peachy, The Devil Wears Prada actress's lip color was the work of the Les Nudes lip palette and Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm in "Nou Nou." Finally, to make the host's big brown eyes shine, Westman stroked a "slate" Bonne Brow Defining Pencil on her brows and used a a third highlighter shade—"Peau de Rosé"—alongside Les Jours Eye Pods on her eyelids and inner corners. Naturally, a swipe of black liquid eyeliner (this one was Chanel!) and Westman Atelier's Eye Want You Mascara were the finishing touches.

There's a lot of products to stock up on in order to recreate this exact look, but if you're in the market for some new staples, scroll below to shop must-haves from Hathaway's red carpet glam.

Former Glory Protein Treatment Spray $22 at Amazon

Body Breakthrough Volume Boosting Hairspray $21.99 at Amazon