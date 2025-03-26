The Cast of 'The Studio': Your Guide
The Apple TV+ series, co-created by and starring Seth Rogen, features an ensemble of A-listers playing Hollywood execs.
One of the most highly-anticipated TV shows of 2025 is finally here, and everyone will be talking about it. On March 26, Apple TV+ premiered The Studio, a Hollywood satire that combines laugh-out-loud comedy inspired by real-life studio execs with some truly gorgeous cinematography. Co-created by Seth Rogen and his longtime writing partner Evan Goldberg, Rogen leads The Studio as Matt Remnick, the newly-appointed head of a major Hollywood studio who has to balance his love of film with industry politics and corporate demands. As Remnick says in the trailer, it becomes less and less clear whether his dream job is to make great movies, or to "ruin them."
In addition to its mind-boggling parade of A-list cameos, The Studio is led by a hilarious cast playing Hollywood execs struggling to navigate the changing industry. Below, read on to learn more about the main cast of The Studio.
Seth Rogen as Matt Remnick
In the premiere of The Studio, Matt Remnick is named head of Continental Studios, in a dream come true that quickly becomes a nightmare. Matt absolutely loves movies, and he wants to make auteur-driven, Oscar-winning films. However, both the studio's bottom line and his need to be respected keeps getting in the way.
Seth Rogen, 42, is a Canadian actor, writer, and filmmaker who's best known for his string of popular comedy films, including Superbad, Pineapple Express, This Is The End, and The Interview. He has also played dramatic roles in movies including 50/50, Steve Jobs, Pam & Tommy, and The Fabelmans. He has been married to actress Lauren Miller since 2010, and he founded the cannabis lifestyle brand Houseplant in 2019.
Catherine O'Hara as Patty Leigh
Patty Leigh is Matt's mentor and the former head of Continental, who was unceremoniously fired after several of her pictures bombed. Over the course of the show, she pivots to producing and gives her mentee some sage advice from time to time.
Catherine O'Hara, 71, is best known for her comedic work on movies like Beetlejuice, Home Alone, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Penelope, as well as appearing in several Christopher Guest mockumentary films. In 2020 she won an Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy for her role as Moira Rose in the beloved comfort show Schitt's Creek. She's next set to appear in season 2 of The Last of Us.
Ike Barinholtz as Sal Saperstein
Matt's right-hand man Sal Saperstein (above, left) is another exec at Continental, who's more amenable to making lowbrow blockbusters than his now-boss. Still, he struggles to relate to the younger generations, both at work and at home.
Actor and writer Ike Barinholtz, 48, rose to fame with his role as Morgan Tookers on Mindy Kaling's sitcom The Mindy Project. He has also appeared in movies including Neighbors (alongside co-star Rogen), Sisters, Suicide Squad, Blockers, and Late Night. Earlier this year, he co-created and executive produced Netflix's basketball comedy Running Point. He was also the winner of Celebrity Jeopardy!'s first season.
Kathryn Hahn as Maya Mason
Maya (above, left), head of marketing at Continental, is a crass, streetwear-loving, blaccent-using media whiz who seems absurd, but can often be the voice of reason when Matt's highbrow aspirations and yes-man tendencies get in the way of making money.
Kathryn Hahn, 51, is a comedic actress who rose to fame with scene-stealing roles across TV and film, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Step Brothers, Parks and Recreation, Transparent, Bad Moms, I Love Dick, Mrs. Fletcher, WandaVision, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Last year, she starred as Agatha Harkness in the Marvel series Agatha All Along.
Chase Sui Wonders as Quinn Hackett
Quinn Hackett (above, right), Matt's former assistant, is promoted to a marketing exec once her boss becomes studio head. The Gen Z protégé wants to bring more cool indie filmmakers to Continental, if she can work around her older colleagues/competitors.
Chase Sui Wonders, 28, is an actress, filmmaker, and Harvard grad who is also the niece of fashion designer Anna Sui. After beginning her career in indie films, she has starred in projects including the Max teen drama Genera+ion; the horror film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies; and the Apple TV+ drama City on Fire. She's next set to star in the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot.
Bryan Cranston as Griffin Mill
Griffin Mill, the terrifying CEO of Continental Studios, is played by Bryan Cranston, 69. The acclaimed actor is best known for his terrifying performance as chemistry teacher-turned-meth kingpin Walter White on AMC's Breaking Bad (as well as his early comedic role as Hal in Malcolm in the Middle). The six-time Emmy winner and two-time Tony winner also recently starred in the Wes Anderson movie Asteroid City and the Showtime crime drama Your Honor.
Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Petra
Matt's new assistant Petra is played by Keyla Monterroso Mejia, 27. The Southern California native became a breakout comedy star with her 2021 role as bad actor Maria Sofia Estrada on Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as her staring turn in the short-lived On My Block spinoff Freeridge. Monterroso Mejia's other scene-stealing appearances include season 2 of Abbott Elementary, the 2025 comedy films One of Them Days and You're Cordially Invited, and the Netflix basketball comedy Running Point (created by her co-star Barinholtz).
Dewayne Perkins as Tyler
Tyler, another member of Matt's executive team, is played by actor, writer, and comedian Dewayne Perkins, 34. The Chicago native got his start in improv and stand-up comedy, before he became a writer for shows including Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Amber Ruffin Show. As an actor, he has appeared in the Saved By the Bell reboot, Netflix's The Upshaws, the 2025 comedy movie One of Them Days, and the 2022 horror film The Blackening, which he also developed and co-wrote.
