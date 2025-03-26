The Cast of 'The Studio': Your Guide

The Apple TV+ series, co-created by and starring Seth Rogen, features an ensemble of A-listers playing Hollywood execs.

Two men (Ike Barinholtz and Seth Rogen) sit at a conference table with a script in front of them, as two women (Kathryn Hahn and Chase Sui Wonders) stand behind them, in &#039;The Studio.&#039;
(Image credit: Apple TV+)
By
published
in News

One of the most highly-anticipated TV shows of 2025 is finally here, and everyone will be talking about it. On March 26, Apple TV+ premiered The Studio, a Hollywood satire that combines laugh-out-loud comedy inspired by real-life studio execs with some truly gorgeous cinematography. Co-created by Seth Rogen and his longtime writing partner Evan Goldberg, Rogen leads The Studio as Matt Remnick, the newly-appointed head of a major Hollywood studio who has to balance his love of film with industry politics and corporate demands. As Remnick says in the trailer, it becomes less and less clear whether his dream job is to make great movies, or to "ruin them."

In addition to its mind-boggling parade of A-list cameos, The Studio is led by a hilarious cast playing Hollywood execs struggling to navigate the changing industry. Below, read on to learn more about the main cast of The Studio.

Seth Rogen as Matt Remnick

Seth Rogen, standing in an office with pyramid-inspired architecture, in 'The Studio.'

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

In the premiere of The Studio, Matt Remnick is named head of Continental Studios, in a dream come true that quickly becomes a nightmare. Matt absolutely loves movies, and he wants to make auteur-driven, Oscar-winning films. However, both the studio's bottom line and his need to be respected keeps getting in the way.

Seth Rogen, 42, is a Canadian actor, writer, and filmmaker who's best known for his string of popular comedy films, including Superbad, Pineapple Express, This Is The End, and The Interview. He has also played dramatic roles in movies including 50/50, Steve Jobs, Pam & Tommy, and The Fabelmans. He has been married to actress Lauren Miller since 2010, and he founded the cannabis lifestyle brand Houseplant in 2019.

Catherine O'Hara as Patty Leigh

A man (Seth Rogen) and a woman holding a mug (Catherine O'Hara) stand in the backyard of a Los Angeles home with a pool and palm trees, in 'The Studio.'

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Patty Leigh is Matt's mentor and the former head of Continental, who was unceremoniously fired after several of her pictures bombed. Over the course of the show, she pivots to producing and gives her mentee some sage advice from time to time.

Catherine O'Hara, 71, is best known for her comedic work on movies like Beetlejuice, Home Alone, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events, and Penelope, as well as appearing in several Christopher Guest mockumentary films. In 2020 she won an Outstanding Lead Actress Emmy for her role as Moira Rose in the beloved comfort show Schitt's Creek. She's next set to appear in season 2 of The Last of Us.

Ike Barinholtz as Sal Saperstein

Two men (Ike Barinholtz and Seth Rogen) stand in a mid-century modern wooden kitchen, in 'The Studio.'

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Matt's right-hand man Sal Saperstein (above, left) is another exec at Continental, who's more amenable to making lowbrow blockbusters than his now-boss. Still, he struggles to relate to the younger generations, both at work and at home.

Actor and writer Ike Barinholtz, 48, rose to fame with his role as Morgan Tookers on Mindy Kaling's sitcom The Mindy Project. He has also appeared in movies including Neighbors (alongside co-star Rogen), Sisters, Suicide Squad, Blockers, and Late Night. Earlier this year, he co-created and executive produced Netflix's basketball comedy Running Point. He was also the winner of Celebrity Jeopardy!'s first season.

Kathryn Hahn as Maya Mason

Two women (Kathryn Hahn and Chase Sui Wonders) sit at a conference table, one holding a drink tumbler and the other holding a notebook, in 'The Studio.'

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Maya (above, left), head of marketing at Continental, is a crass, streetwear-loving, blaccent-using media whiz who seems absurd, but can often be the voice of reason when Matt's highbrow aspirations and yes-man tendencies get in the way of making money.

Kathryn Hahn, 51, is a comedic actress who rose to fame with scene-stealing roles across TV and film, including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Step Brothers, Parks and Recreation, Transparent, Bad Moms, I Love Dick, Mrs. Fletcher, WandaVision, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Last year, she starred as Agatha Harkness in the Marvel series Agatha All Along.

Chase Sui Wonders as Quinn Hackett

Quinn Hackett (above, right), Matt's former assistant, is promoted to a marketing exec once her boss becomes studio head. The Gen Z protégé wants to bring more cool indie filmmakers to Continental, if she can work around her older colleagues/competitors.

Chase Sui Wonders, 28, is an actress, filmmaker, and Harvard grad who is also the niece of fashion designer Anna Sui. After beginning her career in indie films, she has starred in projects including the Max teen drama Genera+ion; the horror film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies; and the Apple TV+ drama City on Fire. She's next set to star in the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot.

Bryan Cranston as Griffin Mill

A man (Bryan Cranston) sits at an office desk with a desktop monitor and various papers as a woman (left corner) stands hear him, in 'The Studio.'

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Griffin Mill, the terrifying CEO of Continental Studios, is played by Bryan Cranston, 69. The acclaimed actor is best known for his terrifying performance as chemistry teacher-turned-meth kingpin Walter White on AMC's Breaking Bad (as well as his early comedic role as Hal in Malcolm in the Middle). The six-time Emmy winner and two-time Tony winner also recently starred in the Wes Anderson movie Asteroid City and the Showtime crime drama Your Honor.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Petra

Matt's new assistant Petra is played by Keyla Monterroso Mejia, 27. The Southern California native became a breakout comedy star with her 2021 role as bad actor Maria Sofia Estrada on Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as her staring turn in the short-lived On My Block spinoff Freeridge. Monterroso Mejia's other scene-stealing appearances include season 2 of Abbott Elementary, the 2025 comedy films One of Them Days and You're Cordially Invited, and the Netflix basketball comedy Running Point (created by her co-star Barinholtz).

Dewayne Perkins as Tyler

Tyler, another member of Matt's executive team, is played by actor, writer, and comedian Dewayne Perkins, 34. The Chicago native got his start in improv and stand-up comedy, before he became a writer for shows including Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Amber Ruffin Show. As an actor, he has appeared in the Saved By the Bell reboot, Netflix's The Upshaws, the 2025 comedy movie One of Them Days, and the 2022 horror film The Blackening, which he also developed and co-wrote.

Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.

Latest in TV shows
Two men (Ike Barinholtz and Seth Rogen) sit at a conference table with a script in front of them, as two women (Kathryn Hahn and Chase Sui Wonders) stand behind them, in &#039;The Studio.&#039;
The Cast of 'The Studio': Your Guide
(L to R) Contestants Kyle Wimberley, Lydia Blair, Samantha Hubbard, and Cara Kies sit and stand around a chess table in episode 105 of Million Dollar Secret.
Meet the Cast of 'Million Dollar Secret'
Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence.
Who Is Owen Cooper, the First-Time Actor Who Plays Jamie in 'Adolescence'?
(L to R) Dan Perrault as Colin Trask, Spencer Garrett as Wally Glick, Ken Marino as Harry Hollinger, Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, Andrew Friedman as Irv Samuelson, Susan Kelechi Watson as Jasmine Haney in episode 101 of The Residence
Where Was 'The Residence' Filmed? What to Know About the Location Transformed Into The White House
Sydney Cole Alexander as natalie smiling and posing in a lumon office in severance
'Severance' Is a Vintage Furniture Collector’s Fever Dream
a group of people led by uzo aduba as detective cordelia cupp peek through a doorway in a still from the tv show the residence
Meet the Cast of Netflix's 'The Residence'
Latest in News
Model with barely there makeup, glowy skin, and long coily hair.
Everything You Need to Know About Marie Claire’s Skin and Hair Awards
Two men (Ike Barinholtz and Seth Rogen) sit at a conference table with a script in front of them, as two women (Kathryn Hahn and Chase Sui Wonders) stand behind them, in &#039;The Studio.&#039;
The Cast of 'The Studio': Your Guide
Bella Hadid walks into a studio wearing an oversize leather jacket with a pair of capri leggings and ballet sneakers
The Ballet Sneaker Trend Is Bella Hadid's Undisputed It-Shoe of 2025
Keke Palmer in a brown cutout dress and long copper hair
Keke Palmer Returns to the Dark Side With Deep Espresso Hair
Jonathan Davino in a blue shirt and gray blazer and Sydney Sweeney in a black and white patterned dress at the InStyle and Kate Spade dinner in October 2018
Sydney Sweeney Deletes Instagram of Fiancé Jonathan Davino, Further Fueling Breakup Rumors
Jennifer Lawrence
The Jennifer Lawrence-Approved Adidas Sneakers Everyone's Talking About Are Secretly On Sale at Nordstrom
You might also like
View More ▸