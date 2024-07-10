Daisy Edgar Jones Contrasts the Sheer Trend With a Dainty Floral Skirt

The actress chases tornadoes in 'Twisters' and follows trends off camera.

Daisy Edgar Jones wears a sheer Gucci top with a floral skirt for Twisters press
Daisy Edgar Jones chases tornados in her upcoming movie Twisters, and her recent street style looks have been blowing onlookers away. Does that count as "method dressing"? Tornadoes? Wind? Blown away? Regardless, Jones stunned in a sheer outfit yesterday, July 9, spotted leaving The Rosewood in London.

The actress stepped out in a black see-through organza blouse, unbuttoned with a lace bralette layered underneath. Long puffy sleeves pooled around her wrists and black straps tied around her neck. She tucked her top into a black silky midi skirt, dotted with a field of daisies. (Daisy wearing daisies. Cute!)

Both the top and bottom come from Gucci's not-yet-available 2025 Cruise collection. (The actress co-starred in the ad campaign for this collection, in addition to past Gucci photoshoots.)

daisy edgar jones wearing a sheer top and floral skirt in London

Daisy Edgar Jones wears a daisy-covered Gucci skirt and a sheer Gucci top.

Daisy Edgar Jones and her stylist Dani Michelle tapped Gucci for the accessories as well: a black Jackie bag and black patent leather "Signoria" pointed-toe slingback pumps. She kept the rest of the look simple, parting her long waves down the middle and opting for a subtle smokey eye and neutral lip.

Gucci Signoria Slingback Pump
Gucci Signoria Slingback Pump

Gucci Jackie Small Shoulder Bag
Gucci Jackie Small Shoulder Bag

daisy edgar jones wearing a vivienne westwood dress to the twisters premiere

Jones has been wearing asymmetrical (dare I say, windswept?) gowns leading up to her twister-chasing film.

Michelle has been working with Jones throughout the Twisters press tour, which has consisted of a lot of Gucci, oversized blazers, asymmetrical gowns (the visual effect is, dare I say, windswept?), layered bralettes, and yes, sheer garments. Those looks included the draped, strapless Vivienne Westwood corset gown Jones wore for the film's world premiere.

daisy edgar jones wearing a black dress at a twisters photocall

Jones's 'Twisters' press tour has included oversized blazers, layered bralettes, and plenty of sheer fabrics

Sheer fabrics have been a staple on runways for several seasons in a row, and the "naked dressing" trend seems to grow year after year. Last month, Dakota Johnson wore a different sheer number, a mustard yellow skirt with stained-glass-like transparency, from the same Gucci 2025 Cruise collection. Both Prada and Givenchy's Spring 2024 collections featured translucent chiffons.

Meanwhile, barely-there gowns dominated red carpets this year. See: Bella Hadid's viral naked gown at Cannes, Florence Pugh's chest-baring semi-sheer bridal set at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, and Miley Cyrus's Grammys chain dress, to name a few.

Daisy Edgar Jones
