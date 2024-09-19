I'm bullish on Amelia Gray Hamlin. The 23-year-old model has been gradually climbing the It Girl corporate ladder for a couple of years now, and it certainly doesn't hurt that she's the youngest daughter of Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin. But I have to say, it feels like Miss Gray has finally emerged a fully formed supermodel.

During the Spring 2024 season, she walked sixteen shows for the likes of Chanel, Miu Miu, Versace, Carolina Herrera, Jason Wu, Courrèges, Ann Demeulemeester, Blumarine and Vivienne Westwood. And for Fall 2024, she popped up on the runway at Chanel in Paris, Michael Kors in New York, as well as Max Mara and Roberto Cavalli in Milan. In other words, she's putting in the work.

The effort comes across her off-duty style, too. Just look at this cherry red Versace corset dress and matching red driving gloves she wore to the Vogue Italia 60th Anniversary x Ray-Ban party during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Sculpted out of PVC for the designer's Fall 2024 collection, the dress features a corset-style bodice and a hip-accentuating ruched pencil skirt that molded perfectly to Gray's curves. Suffice it to say, clothes simply love to be worn by this woman.

Amelia Gray hit Milan Fashion Week in a cherry red Versace corset dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Later in the evening, Amelia Gray matched her black stiletto heels to a pair of black sunglasses and a small black bag. It's hard to tell from photos, but if I had to venture a guess, she's likely carrying her namesake design from The Kooples: The Amelia Bag. The collaboration, which is part of the label's Fall 2024 collection, dropped at the end of February during Paris Fashion Week. Amelia and her older sister Delilah Belle were spotted wearing the bag in September during New York Fashion Week.

Amelia later paired her dress with oversize sunglasses and a namesake bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Amelia Gray's fire engine red ensemble looks rather familiar, that's likely because it happens to be the very same dress Anne Hathaway wore to the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week in February. Hathaway, however, styled it a bit differently, with pointy crimson heels, a gold Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas watch, a small black reptile skin bag, a diamond cocktail ring, and diamond earrings.

Anne Hathaway wore the same Versace dress a few months earlier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red, as you might recall, was crowned fall's hottest color trend last year after brands like Ferragamo , Stella McCartney, and Tibi sent ruby sweaters, bags, and scarves down the runway. But variations of the punchy hue, such as black cherry, burgundy, and wine red, are clearly sticking around for another season, with runway endorsements from Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Emilia Wickstead, Chloé, Erdem, Saint Laurent, and Khaite.

As for who wore it better, Amelia or Anne? Personally, I prefer Amelia Gray's editorial, glove-tipped take on the look. But let's just keep that between us, okay?