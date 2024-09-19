Amelia Gray Borrows Anne Hathaway's Cherry Red Versace Corset Dress for Milan Fashion Week
It's the sisterhood of the traveling mini.
I'm bullish on Amelia Gray Hamlin. The 23-year-old model has been gradually climbing the It Girl corporate ladder for a couple of years now, and it certainly doesn't hurt that she's the youngest daughter of Real Housewives star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin. But I have to say, it feels like Miss Gray has finally emerged a fully formed supermodel.
During the Spring 2024 season, she walked sixteen shows for the likes of Chanel, Miu Miu, Versace, Carolina Herrera, Jason Wu, Courrèges, Ann Demeulemeester, Blumarine and Vivienne Westwood. And for Fall 2024, she popped up on the runway at Chanel in Paris, Michael Kors in New York, as well as Max Mara and Roberto Cavalli in Milan. In other words, she's putting in the work.
The effort comes across her off-duty style, too. Just look at this cherry red Versace corset dress and matching red driving gloves she wore to the Vogue Italia 60th Anniversary x Ray-Ban party during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Sculpted out of PVC for the designer's Fall 2024 collection, the dress features a corset-style bodice and a hip-accentuating ruched pencil skirt that molded perfectly to Gray's curves. Suffice it to say, clothes simply love to be worn by this woman.
Later in the evening, Amelia Gray matched her black stiletto heels to a pair of black sunglasses and a small black bag. It's hard to tell from photos, but if I had to venture a guess, she's likely carrying her namesake design from The Kooples: The Amelia Bag. The collaboration, which is part of the label's Fall 2024 collection, dropped at the end of February during Paris Fashion Week. Amelia and her older sister Delilah Belle were spotted wearing the bag in September during New York Fashion Week.
If Amelia Gray's fire engine red ensemble looks rather familiar, that's likely because it happens to be the very same dress Anne Hathaway wore to the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week in February. Hathaway, however, styled it a bit differently, with pointy crimson heels, a gold Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas watch, a small black reptile skin bag, a diamond cocktail ring, and diamond earrings.
Red, as you might recall, was crowned fall's hottest color trend last year after brands like Ferragamo , Stella McCartney, and Tibi sent ruby sweaters, bags, and scarves down the runway. But variations of the punchy hue, such as black cherry, burgundy, and wine red, are clearly sticking around for another season, with runway endorsements from Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Emilia Wickstead, Chloé, Erdem, Saint Laurent, and Khaite.
As for who wore it better, Amelia or Anne? Personally, I prefer Amelia Gray's editorial, glove-tipped take on the look. But let's just keep that between us, okay?
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
