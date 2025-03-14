Daisy Edgar-Jones Revives the Brat Green Color Trend in a Sheer Gucci Plunge Top and Leather Pencil Skirt
She's the ultimate Gucci muse.
Daisy Edgar-Jones is the ultimate Gucci muse. At South by Southwest festival, the Normal People actor hit the red carpet premiere of her new movie, On Swift Horses, wearing yet another head-to-toe look from the Italian fashion house.
On Mar. 13, Jones hopped out of her Uber sporting a plunging lime green lace halter bodysuit with a waist-cinching belt and a sheer belly button cut-out. She coordinated the top with a soft green nappa leather pencil skirt that almost looked like crushed velvet from afar. Leave it to stylist Dani Michelle—whom the British star shares with It girls Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber—to revive the brat green color trend just in time for spring.
The 26-year-old accessorized her punchy outfit with a pointy pair of black patent leather mules. To fill the negative space left by her deep-V neckline, she also slipped on a long double-wrapped gold chain necklace with an oversized horsebit pendant.
The Twisters leading lady balanced her colorful look with a short bubble bath pink manicure and her signature '70s-inspired bohemian blowout: balayage-highlighted brunette waves topped with middle-parted curtain bangs. Her makeup emphasized her features with a glossy peach lip, rose-colored boyfriend blush, and a gold shimmer eyeshadow swept over her lids as well as her lower lash-line.
It's hard to overstate how much Edgar-Jones's personal style has changed since she began working with Michelle during the Twisters press tour. She's been embraced by bigger luxury houses; experimented with more daring silhouettes; and landed on several best-dressed lists. In turn, the fanfare around her fashion evolution has catapulted the romcom darling's fame to daring new heights. Thanks to their ongoing collaboration, we have yet another celebrity patron saint bolstering the boho-chic trend revival. And frankly, when is that ever a bad thing?
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
