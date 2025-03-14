Daisy Edgar-Jones is the ultimate Gucci muse. At South by Southwest festival, the Normal People actor hit the red carpet premiere of her new movie, On Swift Horses, wearing yet another head-to-toe look from the Italian fashion house.

On Mar. 13, Jones hopped out of her Uber sporting a plunging lime green lace halter bodysuit with a waist-cinching belt and a sheer belly button cut-out. She coordinated the top with a soft green nappa leather pencil skirt that almost looked like crushed velvet from afar. Leave it to stylist Dani Michelle—whom the British star shares with It girls Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber—to revive the brat green color trend just in time for spring.

Daisy Edgar-Jones styles a sheer lime green halter top with a pastel green pencil skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 26-year-old accessorized her punchy outfit with a pointy pair of black patent leather mules. To fill the negative space left by her deep-V neckline, she also slipped on a long double-wrapped gold chain necklace with an oversized horsebit pendant.

Daisy Edgar-Jones accessorizes her outfit with a gold horsebit pendant necklace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Twisters leading lady balanced her colorful look with a short bubble bath pink manicure and her signature '70s-inspired bohemian blowout: balayage-highlighted brunette waves topped with middle-parted curtain bangs. Her makeup emphasized her features with a glossy peach lip, rose-colored boyfriend blush, and a gold shimmer eyeshadow swept over her lids as well as her lower lash-line.

Edgar-Jones sports her signature brunette curtain bangs at South by Southwest festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's hard to overstate how much Edgar-Jones's personal style has changed since she began working with Michelle during the Twisters press tour. She's been embraced by bigger luxury houses; experimented with more daring silhouettes; and landed on several best-dressed lists. In turn, the fanfare around her fashion evolution has catapulted the romcom darling's fame to daring new heights. Thanks to their ongoing collaboration, we have yet another celebrity patron saint bolstering the boho-chic trend revival. And frankly, when is that ever a bad thing?

