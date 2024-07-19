Daisy Edgar-Jones is really whipping up a fashion storm. While promoting her natural disaster thrillerTwisters this month, the star has made it her mission to elevate her style profile with help from Gucci, Chloé, and Victoria Beckham. And for her final act, Daisy Edgar-Jones made wearing the naked dress trend look like a breeze twice in 24 hours.

Yesterday, July 18, Jones popped by Midtown to record her segment on The View. While heading inside the venue, she arrived, coffee in hand, dressed in an icy blue two-piece sheer look from the Chloé Fall 2024 runway. The elaborate see-through number included a flowy long-sleeve cropped blouse with a ruffled mini skirt on top of matching wide-leg pants.

Daisy Edgar-Jones arrived at The View wearing an icy blue, two-piece look by Chloé. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dressed by celebrity stylist Dani Michelle, the actress accessorized the statement ensemble with black sunglasses, a chunky gold pendant necklace, and buttery tan over-the-knee leather boots, also by Chloé.

But Jones's sheer dominance didn't just start yesterday. The night before, the 26-year-old actress was photographed in the Upper West Side, swapping out her baby blues for yet another sheer gown—a sleeveless black maxi dress from the 16Arlington Fall 2024 collection.

After wearing three looks for the day, she made yet another outfit change in a see-through black 16Arlington gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her gown featured a drop-waist sheer bodice with a full pleated skirt. She completed her all-black look—also styled by Michelle—with a small Gucci Horsebit shoulder bag, Coperni Orchestra heels, and black Gucci sunglasses.

Call Jones's choice in all things loose and sheer an ode to "method dressing" (her character in Twisters, Kate Cooper, chases tornadoes), but there's no better way to channel the literal "windswept" look than with the divisive sheer trend—one that has taken over celebrity style on and off the red carpet over the past couple of years.

So far for the Twisters press tour, Jones and Michelle have experimented with a slew of silhouettes to create the effect, from oversized blazers and asymmetrical gowns to layered bralettes galore. Jones also hit a fashion hat-trick yesterday with two more experimental looks: a padded wool sculptural mini dress by Victoria Beckham and a crisp white ensemble by Sportmax.

The British actress tapped the "barely-there" trend last week, wearing a sheer blouse with a lace bralette and a floral midi skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But there's something about the nearly-naked vibe that best encapsulates her film. Last week, on July 9, for example, the British actress was spotted off-duty in London, tapping the trend via a black see-through blouse by Gucci. It was unbuttoned to reveal a lace bralette underneath and tucked into a floral-studded midi skirt.

With Twisters officially hitting theaters today, July 19, Jones's press circuit storm is just about to break. Her effortlessly "gusted" looks over the weeks will live on as one of the best (and most subtle) nods to her film.

