Fresh off her press tour for the Netflix series Ripley, Dakota Fanning is onto the next one leading up to her new horror movie,The Watchers, and she's dressing the part. Over the past several days, Fanning's stylist Samantha McMillen, who has worked with both Dakota and Elle Fanning since the early 2010s, has put the actress in a variety of summer dresses as she promotes the forthcoming M. Night Shyamalan flick.
In the upcoming movie, Fanning plays Mina, a 28-year-old artist who gets stranded in a vast, untouched forest in western Ireland. Her press tour looks have so far involved flowing, feminine dresses and floral patterns—putting a twist on the "damsel in distress" trope and perhaps echoing the film's eerily bucolic scenery.
Whether Fanning's outfits are a subdued take on "method dressing" or not, they're also filled with style inspiration for anyone keeping tabs on her appearances. Over the last 48 hours, Fanning has worn three different summer dresses, each cuter than the last. From a one-shoulder linen piece to a floral Prada number, the actress's dresses make up a trifecta of summer looks worth copying—so I've broken them down, piece by piece, with extra options to shop below.
The One-Shoulder Summer Dress
Yesterday, Fanning wore a black linen one-shoulder maxi dress for a day filled with press and appointments. Under the loose-fitting gown, she wore black patent leather Mary Jane ballet flats. To finish off the one-step-above-casual look, she accessorized with black frame, red lens sunglasses and a woven black leather shoulder bag. Credits for her dress haven't been released by McMillen quite yes, but I know this: between the breathable fabric and the one-shoulder design, it's a minimalist summer staple.
The Pastel Summer Dress
Waking up early for talk show interviews on Tuesday, June 4, Fanning wore a mint green Victoria Beckham chiffon gown, gathered at the center with a slim silhouette, plunging V-neckline, and short cape sleeves. She completed the look with thin strappy metallic gold sandal heels. This minty-fresh color is the perfect antidote to the summer heat: It's light, airy, and ever-so-slightly vintage inspired.
The Sweet Summer Floral Dress
The whole dress marathon began with a timeless summer staple. The star wore an off-white Prada belted "Sable" midi dress, dotted with black and purple flowers. She paired the dress with shiny silver Aquazurra stiletto sandal heels and simple silver jewelry. Bottom line: Summer trends come and go, but the floral dress is eternal.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
