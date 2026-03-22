Kaia Gerber Styles Her Little Black Halter Dress With a $3,450 Gucci Bag and a Bold Red Lip

Kaia Gerber has had a busy few weeks. After proving that ballet is still very much alive in a Black Swan naked dress at Vanity Fair's pre-Oscars party, the model confirmed that a little black dress works for just about any situation.

On March 21, Gerber was photographed outside of Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles with some friends. For the night out, the Palm Royale star wore a little black halter dress, which she paired with her beloved Repetto Cendrillon Pumps, also black.

Gerber kept her accessories to a minimum, opting to carry her $3,450 Gucci Jackie 1961 Medium Shoulder Bag in Black Leather—a style she's been spotted with on multiple occasions. With her long hair worn down around her shoulders and a bold red lip, Cindy Crawford's daughter looked every inch the movie star.

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Kaia Gerber wears a little black halter dress. (Image credit: The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID)

In an interview with Harper's BAZAAR, Gerber revealed how she approaches her dueling modeling and acting careers. "I am a shapeshifter," she told the outlet. "I let my identity be that I can transform, rather than what I transformed into."

Gucci Jackie 1961 Medium Shoulder Bag $3,450 at Gucci

Kaia Gerber carries her Gucci Jackie 1961 bag. (Image credit: Roger / BACKGRID)

While Gerber considers herself to be a shapeshifter in her work ventures, her style is undeniably classic, clean, and completely enviable.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Kaia Gerber