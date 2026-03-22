Kaia Gerber Styles Her Little Black Halter Dress With a $3,450 Gucci Bag and a Bold Red Lip
The model brought a little Hollywood glamour to her night out.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Kaia Gerber has had a busy few weeks. After proving that ballet is still very much alive in a Black Swan naked dress at Vanity Fair's pre-Oscars party, the model confirmed that a little black dress works for just about any situation.
On March 21, Gerber was photographed outside of Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles with some friends. For the night out, the Palm Royale star wore a little black halter dress, which she paired with her beloved Repetto Cendrillon Pumps, also black.
Gerber kept her accessories to a minimum, opting to carry her $3,450 Gucci Jackie 1961 Medium Shoulder Bag in Black Leather—a style she's been spotted with on multiple occasions. With her long hair worn down around her shoulders and a bold red lip, Cindy Crawford's daughter looked every inch the movie star.Article continues below
In an interview with Harper's BAZAAR, Gerber revealed how she approaches her dueling modeling and acting careers. "I am a shapeshifter," she told the outlet. "I let my identity be that I can transform, rather than what I transformed into."
While Gerber considers herself to be a shapeshifter in her work ventures, her style is undeniably classic, clean, and completely enviable.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Kaia Gerber
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.